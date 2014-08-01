Massimo is a web and graphic designer and front-end developer based in Roma, Italy.
Massimo's articles
‘Reskinnable’ SVG Symbols: How to Make Them (..and Why)
By Massimo Cassandro,
How can you create a single SVG graphic – maybe a logo or icon – that can be easily restyled and recolored in any setting or device? Massimo has a solution.
Generating PDFs from Web Pages on the Fly with jsPDF
By Massimo Cassandro,
Massimo Cassandro demonstrates how to make use of jsPDF, a JavaScript library for generating PDF documents from web pages.
My Current HTML Email Development Workflow
By Massimo Cassandro,
Massimo shares the technologies he uses for HTML email development and testing on various email clients and how he automates repetitive tasks.
The Great Icon Debate: Fonts Vs SVG
By Massimo Cassandro,
Fonts have been a convenient place to store our vector icons – but is it the *right* place? Massimo asks if it's time to move to SVG.
Customizing Bootstrap Icons using Gulp
By Massimo Cassandro,
Massimo Cassandro shows you how to use Gulp to automate some repetitive tasks necessary in order to customize Bootstrap's icon font classes.
Layout Secret Weapon #1: The CSS Table Property
By Massimo Cassandro,
If Flexbox is your hot superpower, CSS table properties are the secret weapon you keep hidden for emergencies. Massimo adds a new string to your bow.
Using Forms in Email: Method or Madness?
By Massimo Cassandro,
Email is an old technology that seems to be outgrowing it's plain text roots. But is it time for web forms in email?
5 Golden Rules For Mobile Email Design
By Massimo Cassandro,
Mobile design presents challenges and email design is crazy hard. Massimo shows you how to tackle the beast that combines both - mobile email design.
Build Your Own SVG Icons
By Massimo Cassandro,
Most of us know that web fonts are a great way serve scalable, flexible icons, but Massimo is here to show you how SVG icons can be even more powerful.
Finding a Date Picker Input Solution for Bootstrap
By Massimo Cassandro,
Massimo Cassandro looks at some of the challenges in creating a date picker input that works cross-browser and is compatible with Bootstrap.
Getting Started with Google Maps Recipes
By Massimo Cassandro,
Massimo Cassandro takes a look at the power of the Google Maps API, covering static, streetview, embedded, and JavaScript-based maps.
A Box of Tricks for Building Responsive Email
By Massimo Cassandro,
While we can't give up HTML tables, more email is read on mobile devices every day. Massimo walks us through the latest thinking in responsive email.
Create an Icon Font Using Illustrator & IcoMoon
By Massimo Cassandro,
Icons are a central element of web design, but we need maximum flexibility with responsive design. Massimo shows us how to create an icon font from scratch.
Crash Course: Building an Email Newsletter
By Massimo Cassandro,
Email newsletters are a powerful medium but require a different set of skills. Massimo gives you some useful pointers to get started.
Prototyping Tools: Moving from Fireworks to Illustrator
By Massimo Cassandro,
When Adobe stopped developing Fireworks a lot of designers lost one of their favorite prototyping tools. Does Illustrator shape as a likely replacement?
Dynamic Geo Maps with SVG and jQuery
By Massimo Cassandro,
Massimo Cassandro goes through the steps to create a nice SVG-based dynamic population map, with a little bit of jQuery.