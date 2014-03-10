Ivaylo Gerchev
Ivaylo Gerchev is a self-taught web developer/designer. He loves to play with HTML, CSS, jQuery, PHP, and WordPress, as well as Photoshop and Illustrator. Ivaylo's motto is "Minimum effort for maximum effect!"
Ivaylo's articles
Understanding the New Reactivity System in Vue 3
By Ivaylo Gerchev,
Vue 2's reactivity system was good but had limitations. Learn why Vue 3's new, feature-rich reactivity API is far more flexible and powerful than before.
Demystifying JavaScript Variable Scope and Hoisting
By Ivaylo Gerchev,
How does JavaScript's scoping system work? Learn how to declare variables, tell the difference between local scope and global scope, and what hoisting is.
A Beginner’s Guide to Webpack
By Ivaylo Gerchev,
Learn the core concepts to help you get started with webpack, the popular static module bundler. We'll help you understand how webpack works and how it should be used.
What Is SVG? Your Guide to SVG Files
By Ivaylo Gerchev, Maria Antonietta Perna,
Learn why SVG is superior to pixel graphics in terms of scalability, responsiveness, interactivity, programmability, performance, and accessibility.
How to Build Unique, Beautiful Websites with Tailwind CSS
By Ivaylo Gerchev,
Learn how to use Tailwind, a highly customizable CSS framework that offers more flexibility and freedom than frameworks like Bootstrap and Foundation.
How to Create Web Animations with Anime.js
By Ivaylo Gerchev,
Anime.js is one of the best JavaScript animation libraries. It's easy to use, has a simple API, and offers all you could want from a web animation engine.
10+ Top Vue.js Tools & Libraries
By Ivaylo Gerchev,
Ivaylo Gerchev shows you the most notable Vue.js tools and libraries you should know and use in your projects.
18+ JavaScript Libraries for Creating Beautiful Charts
By Ivaylo Gerchev, Syed Fazle Rahman,
Learn about 18+ JavaScript libraries for creating charts and graphs — from heavy-duty libraries like D3.js to simple options for representing data quickly and beautifully.
Front-end Frameworks: Custom vs Ready-to-use Solutions
By Ivaylo Gerchev,
Ivaylo Gerchev looks at the pros and cons of choosing between, prebuilt, front-end frameworks versus using a custom solution.
How to Create Beautiful HTML & CSS Presentations with WebSlides
By Ivaylo Gerchev,
Ivaylo Gerchev guides you step by step as you create a beautiful HTML and CSS web presentation using WebSlides, a fantastic framework for this kind of task.
How to Optimize and Export SVGs in Adobe Illustrator
By Ivaylo Gerchev,
SVG is a powerful format but you need to make good decisions to get great results. Ivalyo walks you through exporting SVG in Adobe Illustrator.
The Best Way to Create Fantastic ‘Invisible Pen’ Effects in SVG
By Ivaylo Gerchev,
Watching an SVG image drawn onto screen is powerful effect. Ivaylo shows you how to create the 'Invisible Pen' Effect in SVG using Vivus.js
How to Design Rich Card-Based Layouts with Semantic UI
By Ivaylo Gerchev,
Card-based layouts are a great option for many design problems. Ivaylo shows us how to use Semantic UI to create great, mobile-friendly UIs.
Building Faster Websites with Grav, a Modern Flat-file CMS
By Ivaylo Gerchev,
Ivaylo Gerchev introduces Grav, an open-source, flat-file CMS powered by PHP, Twig, YAML and Markdown.
7 MORE Photoshop Master Tips to Speed up Your Workflow
By Ivaylo Gerchev,
Ivaylo has returned from silent meditation to deliver 7 more tips on being that Photoshop guru that everyone wishes they could be.
Color Alchemy with Less: Creating Color Schemes and Palettes
By Ivaylo Gerchev,
Ivaylo Gerchev explores how to use Less's color functions with other Less features to produce flexible and reusable mixins for color manipulation.
7 Photoshop Master Tips to Boost Your Productivity
By Ivaylo Gerchev,
A lot of us muddle our way through Photoshop to get a result. Ivaylo has a checklist to get you set up the 'right' way.
Creating a Custom UIkit Theme with Gulp and Less
By Ivaylo Gerchev,
Ivaylo Gerchev shows you how to create a custom UIkit theme with some automation help from Gulp and some simple Less file modifications.
Mastering Less Guards and Loops
By Ivaylo Gerchev,
Ivaylo expands on a previous article and shows us how we can master Less guards and loops.
Understanding Less Guards and Loops
By Ivaylo Gerchev,
Ivaylo shows us how to create loops and use Less guards for some programmatic preprocessing.
The Final Steps to Mastering JavaScript’s “this” Keyword
By Ivaylo Gerchev,
Completing his look at JavaScript's 'this' keyword, Ivaylo Gerchev examines how to use 'this' in callbacks and closures, as well as lexical binding in ES6.
Revealing the Inner Workings of JavaScript’s “this” Keyword
By Ivaylo Gerchev,
Understanding JavaScript's this keyword can often be a tricky business. In this article Ivaylo Gerchev examines the common pitfalls and how to avoid them.
Building a Responsive Portfolio with UIkit
By Ivaylo Gerchev,
UIkit has a component not available in other popular frameworks: Dynamic Grid. Ivaylo shows us how to use this feature to build a responsive portfolio.
Creating an Animated Valentine’s Day Card with Snap.svg
By Ivaylo Gerchev,
Today for Ivaylo, 'SVG' means 'Soppy Valentines Guy'. His Snap.svg tutorial shows you how to animate and randomize SVG – with a touch of romance.
Demystifying JavaScript Closures, Callbacks and IIFEs
By Ivaylo Gerchev,
Ivaylo Gerchev examines three of the most important and heavily-used concepts in modern JavaScript development — closures, callbacks and IIFEs
Semantic UI 1.2: A New Version with Lots of New Features
By Ivaylo Gerchev,
Semantic UI is now past its first major point release, at 1.2. Ivaylo Gerchev looks at many of the new features added since 1.0.
Create an Infographic Using Snap.svg
By Ivaylo Gerchev,
SVG is great but cross browser consistency can be a challenge. Today, Ivaylo builds an infographic from scratch using the SNAP.svg framework.
Creating a Custom Icon Font with IcoMoon and Less
By Ivaylo Gerchev,
A tutorial on how to create a custom icon font and then implement it into your code using IcoMoon app and the Less preprocessor language.
Is Your Product’s Documentation Good Enough?
By Ivaylo Gerchev,
When we speak of UX, we are usually thinking about mom'n'pop users, but sometimes we are talking about UX for our fellow developers. Ivaylo explains.
HTML5 Canvas Tutorial: An Introduction
By Ivaylo Gerchev,
An introduction to the canvas element, the canvas API, along with some reasons why it's a powerful technology. Plus some resources for further learning.