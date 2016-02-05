How to Import Data and Export Results in R
By Shaumik Daityari,
Big data analysis is huge these days. Learn how to extract data from text files, CSV files and databases, and send that data to a web server.
By Manjunath M,
Learn the basics of MongoDB, the Mongo shell, popular drivers, common database operations and CRUD actions within the Mongo shell.
By James Hibbard, Jay Raj,
This guide shows how to use the mysql module to connect to your database and perform basic CRUD operations, before moving on to some more advanced uses.
By Jesse Krasnostein,
Learn how to tie multiple systems, APIs, and third-party services together using MongoDB Stitch.
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward looks at the effect blockchain can have on one of the more fundamental parts of the traditional computing space, data storage — covering BigchainDB and other blockchain-based databases.
By Iain Poulson,
Iain Poulson provides a helpful guide to database query optimization, showing how to track down slow database queries and fix them up.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Here's a compendium of practical MySQL optimization tricks - from bottlenecks to configuration and indexes. Leave your ORM behind and get your hands dirty!
By Scott Arciszewski,
Scott explains how we can have a secure, encrypted, and hack-proof database, but still use normal SELECT and search queries on it. Interesting stuff!
By David Bush,
David Bush discusses the importance of understanding core functionality in Rails, showing how indexes work and how to implement a database by yourself.
By Craig Buckler,
Developing WordPress themes and plugins on a local server can be problematic if it doesn't match your live system. Craig discusses synchronization options.
By Aaron Osteraas,
Learn how to quickly prototype database-driven web apps with AppGini.
By Younes Rafie,
In this "next level Laravel" post, Younes explains an interesting approach to designing relationships with Eloquent: polymorphic relations.
By Doyin Faith Kasumu,
Doyin Faith Kasumu introduces us to a powerful Ruby package - Wordmove, which offers a very fast and easy automated WordPress website deployment.
By Kirill Zhirnov,
Kirill demonstrates a practical example of optimizing a website's MySQL queries - check it out, it might come in handy in your optimization gigs!
By Damian Hagge,
Explains how to use Spring Boot with JDBI instead of Hibernate, resulting first-class dependency injection (by Spring Boot) and a light ORM (JDBI).
By Claudio Ribeiro,
Claudio takes a look at Atlas - a new type of ORM that doesn't oversell. If you're dying for a breath of fresh ORM air, check it out!
By Vlad Mihalcea,
Exploring the limitations of Hibernate's schema generation utility hbm2ddl and the benefits of an automated schema migration tool such as FlywayDB.
By Craig Buckler,
NoSQL databases use denormalized data, so relational JOINs are impossible. Craig explains how MongoDB's new $lookup operator overcomes this restriction.
By Alejandro Gervasio,
JPA/Hibernate is a common approach to persistence in Java. This tutorial creates a simple CRUD app using Hibernate's EntityManager and the DAO pattern.
By Thorben Janssen,
JPA and Hibernate as its most popular implementation are, therefore, the most common choice to implement database access.
By Joyce Echessa,
With Parse shutting in January 2017, Joyce Echessa looks at alternatives, such as using Firebase as a cloud backend for your Android app.
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta takes us through a practical crash course into using CouchDB - CRUD, configuration, cooperation with PHP, and more!
By Andrew Carter,
Andrew explains how to perform database-related tests in a Symfony app much faster - with a disposable in-memory SQLite database, avoiding any bulky mocks
By Francesco Malatesta,
Francesco introduces Laravel Doctrine, and builds a sample app with it - come learn about this powerful ORM + Framework mix!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno demonstrates the use of Phinx, a framework-agnostic database migration package helping you write database-independent and versionable database changes
By Bruno Skvorc,
In this edition of sourcehunt, we look at cron managers for PHP, a Laravel Hackathon starter kit, a PHP-GUI package that lets you do desktop-PHP, and more
By Ivaylo Gerchev,
Ivaylo Gerchev introduces Grav, an open-source, flat-file CMS powered by PHP, Twig, YAML and Markdown.
By Brij Mishra,
Brij Mishra looks at web app state management, and Microsoft's In-Memory OLTP, to provide ASP.NET with a faster Session State Provider.
By Hendra Uzia,
Hendra Uzia talks about using database triggers in Rails, the pros and cons, and how to use the HairTrigger gem to implement them.
By Zack Wallace,
Zack Wallace covers three SQL join approaches which can aid you in filtering your data. If you're an SQL newbie, this post will teach you valuable things!