Younes's articles
How to Master Your API Workflow with Postman
By Younes Rafie,
Younes present Postman - the API development tool of choice - in comprehensive detail. There's never been a better way to improve your API dev workflow!
8 Must Have PHP Quality Assurance Tools
By Younes Rafie,
Take a look at this list of 8 PHP Quality Assurance tools - absolute essentials in your passion projects
PDS Skeleton by Example: A Standard for File and Folder Structure
By Younes Rafie,
Younes explores PDS-Skeleton, a new idea in the PHP world aiming to standardize file and folder layouts of packages and apps. No more "where's that class?"!
An Alternative Laravel Package Development Workflow
By Younes Rafie,
After we published Francesco's Laravel Package development workflow a month ago, Younes chimes in with his own Laravel Package development approach!
How Can I Use Laravel Envoy or Deployer with SemaphoreCI?
By Younes Rafie,
Younes sets up a CI pipeline on SemaphoreCI and makes sure it invokes Deployer or Laravel Envoy to deploy the app after a successful commit / test.
How to Secure Laravel Apps with 2FA via SMS
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie shows us how to add 2FA to a Laravel app - make sure your users can log in securely by adding an SMS layer!
PHP Fractal – Make Your API’s JSON Pretty, Always!
By Younes Rafie,
Younes looks at Fractal - a PHP League package for formatting and transforming JSON, YAML, and other data formats to something consistent. APIs rejoice!
Eloquent & Polymorphic Relations: Overview and Usage Guide
By Younes Rafie,
In this "next level Laravel" post, Younes explains an interesting approach to designing relationships with Eloquent: polymorphic relations.
What’s New and Exciting in PHP 7.1?
By Younes Rafie,
Younes quickly goes through some of the most exciting PHP 7.1 updates - come see what's new in this not-major-not-minor new version!
Quick Tip: The Convenient Magic of Eloquent Observers
By Younes Rafie,
Younes presents Eloquent Observers - a method of subscribing to changed on models and having those models notify all subscribers of changes. Check it out!
Extending OctoberCMS – Building a Soft-Delete Plugin
By Younes Rafie,
Younes extends OctoberCMS by building a soft-delete plugin, allowing you to delete posts by marking them as trashed, while still keeping them in the DB!
Mail Logging in Laravel 5.3: Extending the Mail Driver
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie goes through the quick process of extending Laravel's mail driver so that emails can easily be logged into the database
Laravel Quick Tip: Model Route Binding
By Younes Rafie,
Laravel has the option to bind models to routes, for easy auto-fetching. See how they can be configured, and how to switch to UUID instead of primary keys!
Can We Have Static Types in PHP without PHP 7 or HHVM?
By Younes Rafie,
Is it possible to have static type hints in PHP 5 without PHP 7 or HHVM? Yes - with the Augmented Types extension from Box!
Localizing Dates, Currency, and Numbers with Php-Intl
By Younes Rafie,
Younes take a more detailed look at php-intl, this time focusing on localized dates, currencies, numbers, calendars, and more
Localization Demystified: Php-Intl for Everyone
By Younes Rafie,
Confused by php-intl and localization in general? Don't be! Younes explains what it's all about and guides us through some examples!
Transducers in PHP Made Easy
By Younes Rafie,
Younes explains the concept of transducers and demonstrates their use in PHP with Michael Dowling's library
Enqueuing Scripts and Styles in WordPress
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie explains how to enqueue your plugin and theme scripts, and the best way to avoid loading them inside every page on your website.
Easy Deployment of PHP Applications with Deployer
By Younes Rafie,
Younes demonstrates Deployer, a tool for deploying PHP applications to live, development, or staging servers with just a few lines of PHP code.
Building OctoberCMS Form Field Widgets like a Pro
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie looks at building awesome OctoberCMS form field widgets for deeply customized inputs and making OctoberCMS a true business-worthy CMS
OctoberCMS CRUD – Building a Team/Project Management Plugin
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie uses OctoberCMS to build project and team management functionality into it, creating a fantastic app in a matter of minutes!
Can PHP Be Even Faster? Light-Speed with the Blink Framework
By Younes Rafie,
Younes writes an entire Notejam app from scratch in this in-depth tutorial and analysis of the high-speed Blink framework
Introducing Bugsnag – the Last Error Monitor You’ll Need
By Younes Rafie,
Younes introduces Bugsnag, an excellent professional error monitoring, reporting and parsing tool, and implements it into an old Laravel app.
Docker and Dockerfiles Made Easy!
By Younes Rafie,
Docker Explained! Younes goes through the process of building a sample Laravel + MySQL app powered by two docker containers - check it out!
Removing the Pain of User Authorization with Sentinel
By Younes Rafie,
Sentinel - a package to make implementing roles and authorization via ACL much easier than it used to be. Learn from Younes in this in-depth tutorial!
First Look at Yahoo’s MySQL Performance Analyzer
By Younes Rafie,
Here's a look at Yahoo's MySQL performance analyzer - we go through its options, from graphs to alerts. It's getting ever easier to speed up your DBs!
Logging with Monolog: From Devtools to Slack
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie re-introduces Monolog, the PSR-3 logging package for PHP which allows you to log messages from your app to files, Slack channels, and much more
Using the Selenium Web Driver API with PHPUnit
By Younes Rafie,
Younes introduces the Web Driver API integration with PHPUnit by utilizing Facebook's Webdriver for PHP to simulate a browser and automate it
Using Selenium with PHPUnit
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie demonstrates the use of Selenium for acceptance testing and browser automation in tandem with PHPUnit
Validating your data with Respect Validation
By Younes Rafie,
Input validation is important in any application. In this brief look at Respect/Validation, Younes Rafie introduces a different, framework-agnostic package.