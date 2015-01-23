Firdaus Zahari
Firdaus Zahari is a web developer who comes all the way from Malaysia. His passion revolves around (but is not limited to) WordPress and front-end development.
Firdaus's articles
Enabling AJAX File Uploads in Your WordPress Plugin
By Firdaus Zahari,
In this tutorial, Firdaus Zahari shows you how to implement AJAX file uploads in your WordPress plugins.
Quick Tip: Preventing WordPress Plugin Incompatibilities
By Firdaus Zahari,
Firdaus Zahari shares a quick tip on how to prevent WordPress plugin incompatibilities by taking a defensive approach in plugin activation.
Better WordPress Development Workflow with WordPlate
By Firdaus Zahari,
In this article Firdaus Zahari covers WordPlate, a WordPress boilerplate framework for modern PHP development.
Working with Databases in WordPress
By Firdaus Zahari,
Firdaus Zahari walks us through the most important class when dealing with databases in WordPress - wpdb, using a series of examples with explanations.
Handling POST Requests the WordPress Way
By Firdaus Zahari,
In this article, Firdaus Zahari covers a simple example of handling POST requests from a user, which is submitted via a contact form.
The WordPress Plugin Boilerplate Part 3: The Last Steps
By Firdaus Zahari,
The WordPress Plugin Boilerplate is a great starting point for plugin development. In the last part of this series, we add our final touches to our plugin.
The WordPress Plugin Boilerplate Part 2: Developing a Plugin
By Firdaus Zahari,
In this article, we'll build a real working plugin, using the WordPress Plugin Boilerplate. Let's see how quickly we can get our plugin up and running!
Speed up Development Using the WordPress Plugin Boilerplate
By Firdaus Zahari,
In this article we take a look into the WordPress Plugin Boilerplate to help you get you started, including an overview of the standard files and folders.
An Introduction to the WP_Error Class
By Firdaus Zahari,
In this article, Firdaus Zahari covers the basic anatomy of the WP_Error class, how it works and how to integrate the WP_Error class within our application.
An Introduction to Asset Handling in WordPress
By Firdaus Zahari,
If you want to provide maximum compatibility with other plugins and themes available, asset handling in WordPress is definitely a skill you should master.