Hendra's articles
Put Your Finger on Triggers in Rails with HairTrigger
By Hendra Uzia,
Hendra Uzia talks about using database triggers in Rails, the pros and cons, and how to use the HairTrigger gem to implement them.
Integrate Jasmine into Rails for Solid JavaScript Testing
By Hendra Uzia,
A tutorial on how to integrate Jasmine into your Rails application by Hendra Uzia. Jasmine allows you to test your JavaScript functionality continuously.
Integrating Jade Templates into Rails for Cleaner Templates
By Hendra Uzia,
Hendra Uzia integrates the Jade Template engine into Rails, resulting in cleaner template syntax. Hendra also points out some gotchas for taken this route.
Active Model Serializers, Rails, and JSON! OH MY!
By Hendra Uzia,
Hendra Uzia writes this great article on using Active Model Serializers to make your JSON great. If you use Rails to make an API, this is for you.
Enumerated Types with ActiveRecord and PostgreSQL
By Hendra Uzia,
Hendria Uzia explains how to use enumerators with ActiveRecord::Enum and PostgreSQL Enumerated Types.