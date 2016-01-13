Introduction to Craft CMS

We’ve recently featured articles on two popular content management systems – Perch and Statamic. In this article, Ryan Irelan introduces Craft, another CMS that has received considerable acclaim in recent years.

Craft is a database-driven CMS that makes it easy to build and manage content-heavy websites. It was originally released in 2013 by Pixel & Tonic, a web development company that got its start building commercial add-ons for the ExpressionEngine CMS.

Craft isn’t a website builder – you still need to be familiar with HTML and CSS to build the front-end layer of your website – but it is geared toward making both the development and authoring experience as great as possible.

You can see the features of Craft on the features section of the Craft website. There are videos for each main feature along with descriptions and screenshots. It’ll give you a good overview of the capability of Craft.

Craft Business Model

Craft is a commercial CMS, but there is a free option (called Personal License) so you can try out the software without any risk. Upgrading to one of the two paid licenses is simple via an in-app purchase right inside of Craft.

You can run the paid versions of Craft locally (e.g. craft.dev or mysite.dev ) without purchasing, so you can experiment with the commercial features or work on a client site without needing to deal with licensing until the project launches (at which time you’ll need to purchase the appropriate license).

The licensing is as follows:

Personal: Free

Client: $199 per site

Pro: $299 per site

The Personal license limits you to one user account and doesn’t include some other features. The Client license adds an additional client user, and Pro is unlimited users. All licenses include unlimited content sections, fields, etc. Read the pricing page for all the details on what is included with each license type.

How Craft Works

Like many content management systems, Craft allows you to customize your entry forms and organize your content and data into content buckets.

The Craft way is similar to some other CMSs with a few conveniences (like the ability to reuse a field multiple times across different content sections).

Let’s take a look at the different parts of Craft and how they work.

Sections

In Craft, you store content in Sections. Each section can be one of three Section Types:

Channel – used for a collection of related content like a blog, news articles, press releases, or products.

Structure – also used for a collection of similar content but which requires a hierarchy of some sort. The Craft documentation is a good example of a Structure.

Single – used for one-off pages. A common use of the Single is for the homepage

Fields, Field Layouts, and Entry Types

Each Section in Craft has one or more Entry Types. These Entry Types allow you to create Field Layouts (a collection of fields) and assign them to the Section Entry Type. This means one Section can have multiple content variations.

A Field Layout is made up of individual fields. Craft ships with multiple custom field types, including the following (but there are more than this!):

Plain Text

Rich Text (think WYSIWYG)

Table

Assets (for file uploading and association)

Entries (for relating one or more Entries)

Matrix (for creating customizable content structures made up of multiple fields – see more on Matrix in the feature video)

Fields can be used across Field Layouts and Sections. It pays in Craft to create your fields as generic as possible so you can reuse them across multiple sections.

Templates Using Twig

Like any good CMS, Craft lets you use your own HTML/CSS/JS and use it as-is without having to create a theme or otherwise compromise a handsomely-coded set of templates.

To achieve this, Craft uses the Twig template engine to parse and display your website templates. In addition to allowing you to use your own HTML & CSS, the advantage of Twig is that it’s fast and has a syntax that a non-developer can grok while also being flexible (and elegant) for a developer to use for advanced functionality.

Another benefit of using Twig is that it is maintained by a third party (Sensio Labs) so Pixel & Tonic doesn’t have to spend valuable time improving and supporting a rendering engine, instead using their resources to improve the core product instead.

To learn more about Twig, review the Twig for Template Designers guide from Sensio Labs or take my Twig and Craft video course.

Using Twig in Craft

There’s quite a bit to using Craft in Twig, but here are a couple common examples to give you an idea of what the template code looks like.

You will frequently want to output the Entries stored in a Section. To do that in Craft and Twig, you would do the following:

{% for entry in craft.entries.section("news") %} <h1>{{ entry.title }}</h1> {{ entry.body }} {% end for %}

This example uses a for -loop to to iterate through whichever entires are returned by craft.entries.section("news").

One of the nicest features of Twig (in this humble author’s opinion) is support for layouts, so you can smartly reuse template code.

You do this by inheriting a base template (the layout) and then overriding parts of it using blocks:

{% extends "layouts/_base" %} {% block content %} {# override the same block in the _base.html layout #} {% end block %}

Twig also allows you to store data to variables right in the template. Using the same example as before, let’s store the output of craft.entries.section("news") to a variable called newsEntries :

{% set newEntries = craft.entries.section("news") %}

We can then iterate over the array assigned to the variable and output the entries:

{% for entry in newsEntries %} ... {% end for %}

Twig also has the standard stuff like conditionals, and handy stuff like filters. Filters in Twig allow you to manipulate the data assigned to variables:

{{ entry.title | upper }}

This would uppercase the title of the entry. Craft comes with its own Filters that allow you to do things like format currency or even group together items (like entries) based on common properties (like the year they were created).

Routes

I recently worked on a Craft implementation that required a custom URL structure that Craft doesn’t support out-of-the-box. Well, it does with Routes.

Routes saved me because they’re nearly infinitely flexible for re-routing URIs to render the templates you desire.

With Routes you can tell Craft to handle a specified URI (exact or based on wild cards and regular expressions to account for dynamic URIs) and render a specified template.

You might not use Craft’s Routes on your first or second project, but when you need it you will be thankful for it!

The Craft Control Panel

Pixel & Tonic excels at simple yet elegant user interface design, and their Control Panel shows that off.

The Craft Control Panel is fully responsive, meaning you can reliably (not ham-fistedly as it is with so many CMSs) edit and create content on your Craft site from any device.

Live Preview

Craft has a Live Preview feature for Section Entries. While editing an entry, you can toggle Live Preview and see what the content will look like when it’s published. Live Preview uses the same template as the front-end of the site and responds to content changes.

To see Live Preview in action, watch the Live Preview video on the Craft website.

Craft provides one-click updating right from inside the Control Panel. You’ll be notified when there’s a new version and you can install in-place with a single click. Craft backs up your files and database first before updating and will even roll back automatically if it encounters an update failure.

Why Use Craft?

Everyone has their own reasons for using Craft.

Developers like the flexibility and performance of the Twig templates and the extensibility of the CMS via plugins.

Designers like that their designs can be implemented without compromise and disrespect.

Clients like that they have an elegant and simple authoring experience.

Try Craft

If you want to use Craft, you can spin up a free sandbox site and take a look for yourself.

Community & Resources

I’ve created a series of video courses that help you quickly and efficiently learn Craft. You can find more about them over at my training site, Mijingo.

Additionally, there are a handful of Craft resources for you to use:

If you have any questions about Craft, or experiences to share, please leave a comment below!