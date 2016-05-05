David's articles
Beyond Rails Abstractions: A Dive into Database Internals
By David Bush,
David Bush discusses the importance of understanding core functionality in Rails, showing how indexes work and how to implement a database by yourself.
Lexers, Parsers, and ASTs, OH MY!: How Ruby Executes
By David Bush,
Rack-App: A Performant and Pragmatic Web Microframework
By David Bush,
David Bush introduces Rack-App, a web microframework in Ruby that has a single dependency, can handle thousands of endpoints, and is among the fastest around.
Diving into How Hashes Work in Ruby
By David Bush,
David Bush dives into the internals of how hashes work in Ruby, including a neat experiment to drive home the point.
Tools for a Modern Ruby Development Setup
By David Bush,
David Bush shows you some of the development tools he uses to be more productive in Ruby.
The Ins and Outs of Debugging Ruby with Byebug
By David Bush,
David Bush shows you some basic and advanced techniques with Byebug, the definitive debugger for Ruby 2.0.
Use React Today in Ruby by Heading to Cuba
By David Bush,
David Bush shows you how to use React in Ruby by bringing it into a Cuba web project. David is the author of the cuba_react gem.