Francesco is a web developer and consultant from Italy. He is the founder of Laravel-Italia, the official Italian Laravel Community, and writes for HTML.IT, the first italian web development portal. He also translated some books about Laravel. In the meantime he follows other projects, works as a freelance backend consultant for PHP applications and studies IT Engineering in Rome. He loves to learn new things, not only about PHP or development but everything. He hopes to work for IBM, sooner or later.
Francesco's articles
My Laravel Package Building Workflow
By Francesco Malatesta,
Francesco tells us about his workflow for building Laravel packages - from PSR-4 baby steps to Facades, Francesco justifies and explains the steps he takes.
Laravel Doctrine – Best of Both Worlds?
Francesco introduces Laravel Doctrine, and builds a sample app with it - come learn about this powerful ORM + Framework mix!
How to Consume Laravel API with AngularJS
Francesco builds an AngularJS app to consume a previously built Laravel API application for making book wishlists. JSON web token authentication in action!
How to Build an API-Only JWT-Powered Laravel App
Francesco builds an entire API-only application with the Laravel API Boilerplate project (JWT edition) for creating and editing book wishlists!
How to Implement User Log-in with PayPal
Francesco Malatesta shows us how we can implement user log-in via OAuth through PayPal's services, drastically improving our ecommerce apps' UX
Bitcoin and PHP with Coinbase’s API – Demo App
Francesco Malatesta implements a sample application with Coinbase's API for receiving Bitcoin
Bitcoin and PHP with Coinbase’s API – Basic Usage
Francesco shows you how to use the basic functions of Coinbase's Bitcoin PHP API SDK
Ardent: Laravel Models on Steroids
Francesco Malatesta introduces Ardent, a way to improve your Laravel models with auto-validation and auto-hydration
Fast PHP Routing with PHRoute
Francesco Malatesta demonstrates the use of one of PHP's fastest routing engines - PHRoute by nikic. Forty times faster than Laravel's!
Getting Started with FluentPDO
Francesco Malatesta introduces you to FluentPDO - a small and simple PDO library built to solve your data manipulation needs. See what it can do.