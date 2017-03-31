WordPress - Proudly sponsored by SiteGround
Article

How to Synchronize WordPress Live and Development Databases

By Craig Buckler

database synchronization

This article is part of a series created in partnership with SiteGround. Thank you for supporting the partners who make SitePoint possible.

More from this author

Developing WordPress themes is considerably easier with real content. Unexpected situations begin to arise when people add pages, posts, media and comments. Your beautiful template can break when:

  • editors use assets which are too big or small for your breakpoints to handle
  • managers introduce a new menu item which doesn’t fit at lower screen sizes
  • your theme implements a two-level menu hierarchy which fails to cater for the inevitable third-level page
  • long or deeply-nested comments become unreadable.

Ideally, your development server should have a snapshot of your live production server’s database. Your workflow can be improved further if content is automatically synchronized when changes occur.

Synchronization Snags

One-way WordPress database replication can be more challenging than you expect. There are good reasons why few coders live in this development dreamland…

Data Differences

WordPress stores various configuration settings in its database. This includes the domain name and paths which are used throughout posts and asset references. Importing this information into a local database (perhaps hosted at http://localhost/) will lead to undesired consequences. It may look as though it worked but image and link URLs could be taking you back to the live server.

To add to the complications, WordPress serializes some data. It can be difficult to parse and change those values.

Multiple Installations

Synchronization is less necessary and complicated when you’re a sole developer working on a local installation and uploading to a single live server. Life is more complicated for teams with multiple developers, staging servers, and possibly more than on production server.

Databases can be Large

SitePoint runs on WordPress and contains many thousand articles, drafts and revisions. Even if fast incremental synchronization were implemented, you’re unlikely to want or need numerious megabytes of post data.

It’s Not Just Databases

WordPress stores uploaded images and other media in the local file system. Those need to be downloaded and the database references must be updated accordingly.

You must also ensure theme and plugin files are synchronized, enabled and configured appropriately. That said, you possibly do not want certain plugins enabled, e.g. multi-site, caching, etc.

It’s Dangerous!

Could your synchronization process fail? Is it possible for synchronization to be mis-configured so development data goes live? Is there a risk the live database can be corrupted or wiped?

Absolutely.

Whatever solution you choose, ensure you have regular file and database back-ups from your live and development servers. Imagine losing everything. A few minutes spent running mysqldump is less troublesome than many days spent re-writing lost content!

Is Synchronization Possible?

Yes, but there’s no one-size-fits-all option. You may need two-way database synchronization. You may want one-way replication from live to development servers. Or you may want to push from development to live. You may require just pages. Or do you want posts, comments, users and other data? Is database data enough or do you want all media assets? Would you prefer to synchronize manually, at predefined intervals, or automatically?

One or more of the following options may be appropriate depending on your circumstances…

WP Migrate DB Pro

Perhaps the best-known and easiest choice is the WP Migrate DB Pro WordPress plugin from Delicious Brains. The commercial product has a Media Files add-on and multi-site capabilities but a free edition is also available.

Note data is pulled using in-browser Ajax methods so large databases can take time to synchronize.

WP Sync DB

WP Sync DB is an open-source fork of WP Migrate DB.

VersionPress

VersionPress is a Git-based version control plugin for WordPress which can manage database merging. The product is in development but seems promising.

WPSiteSync for Content

Offering free and commercial editions, WPSiteSync permits real-time synchronization of pages, posts and other data.

Database Sync

Database Sync is a free database-only synchronization WordPress plugin. It has not been updated for some time and is not compatible with multi-site installations but may be enough for some developers.

WordPress Importer

If you prefer a safer, more manual process, WordPress Importer exports posts, pages, comments, categories, tags, authors and other data to an XML file which can be imported into another installation. This is also a good option if you are building a live site from posts in a development system.

SyncDB

SyncDB is a bash script which synchronizes local and remote WordPress databases.

WP Staging

The WordPress WP Staging plugin is able to clone data and files from live to development or staging servers.

WordPress GitHub Sync

The WordPress GitHub Sync plugin allows you to synchronize content allows you synchronize content from a GitHub repository or Jekyll-created website. This could be an interesting option for teams requiring content editing collaboration and pull request approval workflows.

PushLive

The PushLive plugin duplicates staging to live sites with a single click. Multi-site WordPress installations are supported.

WP Stagecoach

A commercial online service which allows staging data to be merged into your live database.

MySQL Synchronization Tools

Most good MySQL database management tools offer database import, export and/or synchronization facilities. The free MySQL Workbench or is a good place to start. More advanced tools such as SymmetricDS provide features such as data transformation and filtering. Finally, you could consider options such as MySQL replication to automatically replicate data from the live master database to development slaves.

Build Your Own Solution

The only perfect solution is the one you build for your own requirements. The following tools may help:

  • mysqldump — the original MySQL schema and data back-up utility
  • mysqlpump — a new MySQL back-up utility introduced in v5.7.8 which should offer faster parallel processing and compression. Note that it is not backward-compatible with earlier versions of the database.
  • rsync — incremental file transfer
  • Git deployment options such as WP Pusher, Beanstalk and DeployBot
  • task runners such as Gulp.js or PHP alternatives such as Robo, Task and Bldr.

Do you have a perfect WordPress development and deployment workflow? Please leave your suggestions below!

For awesome WordPress hosting, we recommend SiteGround. SiteGround offers automated WordPress core and plugin updates, daily backups, and SSL certificates for free in every plan.

More:
database, mysql, siteground, WordPress, workflow
Meet the author
Craig Buckler
Craig is a freelance UK web consultant who built his first page for IE2.0 in 1995. Since that time he's been advocating standards, accessibility, and best-practice HTML5 techniques. He's written more than 1,000 articles for SitePoint and you can find him @craigbuckler

Latest Themes

Browse all 9 themes
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes

SitePoint WordPress Restaurant Theme

Pull in the crowds to your eatery, cafe, restaurant or bar with this flexible, modular WordPress theme.
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes

SitePoint WordPress Ecommerce Theme

Sell your wares with this delightfully elegant WooCommerce-powered WordPress theme.
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes

SitePoint WordPress Portfolio Theme

A beautiful, responsive, portfolio theme for creatives - photographers, designers, writers, developers - that shows off your skills and work to potential clients.
Premium Theme
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes, Mar 19

SitePoint WordPress Restaurant Theme

Premium Theme
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes, Mar 17

SitePoint WordPress Ecommerce Theme

Premium Theme
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes, Feb 24

SitePoint WordPress Portfolio Theme

Latest Courses

Browse all 4 courses
2h 1m
Premium Course
Justyn Hornor

Introduction to WordPress

New to WordPress? No problem!
1h 14m
Premium Course
Jeremy Ferguson

WordPress Development

WordPress for developers
57m
Premium Course
James Farmer

WordPress: How To

WordPress, from beginner to expert with WPMU Dev.
Premium Course
2h 1m
Premium Course
Justyn Hornor, Jun 17

Introduction to WordPress

Premium Course
1h 14m
Premium Course
Jeremy Ferguson, May 21

WordPress Development

Premium Course
57m
Premium Course
James Farmer, Mar 07

WordPress: How To

Latest Books

Browse all 3 books
Premium Book
Callum Hopkins

Jump Start PHP

Get up to speed with PHP in a weekend.
Premium Book
Mick Olinik

The WordPress Anthology

Get under the hood of WordPress and customize it to meet your needs!
Premium Book
Allan Cole

Build Your Own Wicked WordPress Themes

Create versatile WordPress themes that really sell!
Premium Book
Premium Book
Callum Hopkins, Sep 12

Jump Start PHP

Premium Book
Premium Book
Mick Olinik, Dec 01

The WordPress Anthology

Premium Book
Premium Book
Allan Cole, Aug 01

Build Your Own Wicked WordPress Themes

Recommended
Sponsors
Themes Store
Themes Store

Download our new SitePoint Base Theme. 100% FREE. GPL 2.0.

Minimal. Clean. Simple. Lightweight. Responsive. 100% Free. Open Source GPL 2.0. Take it for a spin.
SitePoint Themes, Dec 07
06:01
WordPress

Easily Change Your WordPress URL

Have you ever needed to move your WordPress installation? Perhaps you have a development site to move to a production environment, or wish...
Charles Costa, Aug 03
Themes Store
Themes Store
Themes Store

Download our new SitePoint Base Theme. 100% FREE. GPL 2.0.

Minimal. Clean. Simple. Lightweight. Responsive. 100% Free. Open Source GPL 2.0. Take it for a spin.
WordPress
06:01
WordPress

Easily Change Your WordPress URL

Have you ever needed to move your WordPress installation? Perhaps you have a development site to move to a production environment, or wish to move a site into a subfolder, or relocate...
Get the latest in WordPress, once a week, for free.