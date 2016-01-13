Skip to main content

Ryan Irelan is the founder of Mijingo, where he has authored courses on Git, Craft CMS, ExpressionEngine CMS, Jekyll, website deployments, SVG, Grunt, Gulp, and more. He also does classroom teaching, technical consulting, and coaching. Previously, Ryan was Vice President, Technology at Happy Cog. Other than at Mijingo, you can find him at his personal site and on Twitter.

