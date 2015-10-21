Andrew's articles
Quick Tip: Testing Symfony Apps with a Disposable Database
PHP
By Andrew Carter,
Andrew explains how to perform database-related tests in a Symfony app much faster - with a disposable in-memory SQLite database, avoiding any bulky mocks
Powering Raspberry Pi Projects with PHP
PHP
By Andrew Carter,
Andrew Carter makes an LED blink on a Raspberry Pi with PHP - Building Raspberry Pi projects with PHP has never been easier!
How to Build Your Own Dependency Injection Container
PHP
By Andrew Carter,
Andrew Carter builds a Dependency Injection container from scratch, showing you how that rocket science is really just fireworks strapped to lego figures!
Flyweight Design Pattern and Immutability: A Perfect Match
PHP
By Andrew Carter,
Andrew Carter explains the Flyweight Design Pattern - a relatively unknown pattern in PHP land - using the familiar example of a FileFactory and enums.