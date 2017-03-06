Network admin, freelance web developer and editor at SitePoint.
The 5 Most Popular Front-end Frameworks Compared
By James Hibbard,
Learn about the features, the pros and the cons of the five most popular JavaScript front-end frameworks, and how to choose the one that's right for you.
Quick Tip: How to Loop Through a JSON Response in JavaScript
By James Hibbard,
Data fetched from remote servers is often in JSON format. Learn how to use JavaScript to parse the server's JSON response to access the data you require.
How to Bundle a Simple Static Site Using Webpack
By James Hibbard,
You don't need to be working on a fancy, large-scale project to use Webpack. James Hibbard demonstrates how you can use it to bundle a simple static site.
Learn date-fns: A Lightweight JavaScript Date Library
By James Hibbard,
Learn date-fns, a functional date library, and a lightweight alternative to Moment.js. With 130+ functions for all occasions, it's like Lodash for dates.
JavaScript setTimeout() Function Examples
By James Hibbard,
Learn how the JavaScript function setTimeout() works, how it can be used with other libraries like jQuery, and see examples and links to further reading.
Build a Chrome Extension to Streamline Your Workflow
By James Hibbard,
James Hibbard demonstrates how to build a Chrome extension to add additional functionality to WordPress, and introduces SitePoint's SP-Tools editor extension.
10 Projects to Get You to Your First Dev Job in 2020
By James Hibbard,
James outlines the skills that will help you land your first dev job, suggesting 10 projects you can build to get started.
Managing Dates and Times Using Moment.js
By Jay Raj, James Hibbard,
This article introduces Moment.js, a JavaScript library for working with dates and times.
75 Zsh Commands, Plugins, Aliases and Tools
By James Hibbard,
We share 75 Zsh commands, plugins, aliases and tools that will save you keystrokes and make you more productive in your day-to-day work.
Build a Simple Beginner App with Node, Bootstrap and MongoDB
By James Hibbard,
James Hibbard demonstrates how to build a no-frills web app using Node.js, focusing on issues you’re likely to encounter when building a real-world app.
What Is Node and When Should I Use It?
By James Hibbard,
James Hibbard offers a beginner-friendly, high-level introduction to Node.js, explaining its purpose and when you should consider using it in your projects.
How to Make a Simple JavaScript Quiz
By Yaphi Berhanu, James Hibbard,
Yaphi and James walk you through making your own simple JavaScript quiz. This is a fun exercise and a great way to learn a variety of coding techniques.
Build a JavaScript Command Line Interface (CLI) with Node.js
By Lukas White, James Hibbard,
Lukas White and James Hibbard show how to create a simple command-line app that interacts with the GitHub API to initialize Git repositories.
5 jQuery.each() Function Examples
By Florian Rappl, James Hibbard,
This article provides an extensive overview of the jQuery each() function, using several examples to show why it's one of jQuery's most important functions.
Using MySQL with Node.js and the mysql JavaScript Client
By James Hibbard, Jay Raj,
This guide shows how to use the mysql module to connect to your database and perform basic CRUD operations, before moving on to some more advanced uses.
Quick Tip: Get URL Parameters with JavaScript
By Yaphi Berhanu, James Hibbard,
Yaphi and James show how to parse and manipulate URL parameters using only vanilla JavaScript.
10 Zsh Tips & Tricks: Configuration, Customization & Usage
By James Hibbard,
Learn how to install zsh, get the most out of the Oh My Zsh framework, configure plugins, and learn a variety of productivity-enhancing zsh techniques.
Delay, Sleep, Pause, & Wait in JavaScript
By James Hibbard,
James Hibbard explains the pitfalls of implementing a sleep function in JavaScript, and digs into solutions for dealing with JavaScript timing issues.
Understanding module.exports and exports in Node.js
By James Hibbard,
James shows how to work with modules in Node.js, focusing on how to export and consume them, and explaining the difference between module.exports and exports.
Quick Tip: How to Sort an Array of Objects in JavaScript
By Olayinka Omole, James Hibbard,
Sort an array of objects in JavaScript dynamically. Learn how to use Array.prototype.sort() and a custom compare function, and avoid the need for a library.
How to Set Up a Vue Development Environment
By James Hibbard,
Learn how to configure VS Code to work with Vue, lint and format your code, and use Vue’s browser tools to see at what’s going on under a Vue app's hood.
Master Modern JavaScript with This Curated Reading List
By James Hibbard,
Here are my handpicked selection of books from SitePoint Premium, intended to help you well on your way to mastering modern JavaScript.
10 Top Chrome Extensions for Your Web Development Workflow
By James Hibbard,
Today I'm going to present ten Chrome extensions that are geared to optimizing your web development workflow and making you that little bit more productive.
How to Build a Chrome Extension with Vue
By James Hibbard,
James Hibbard shows how to build a simple Chrome extension, which alters the behavior of the new tab page, using the Vue.js framework.
A Beginner’s Guide to Pug
By James Hibbard,
Pug is an HTML preprocessor with lots of great features to speed up writing HTML. James Hibbard walks through basic syntax, some practical examples, and advanced features by building a simple Node/Express project.
Installing Multiple Versions of Node.js Using nvm
By Michael Wanyoike, James Hibbard,
Michael and James introduce nvm, a handy command-line tool that allows you to install multiple versions of Node.js and switch between them with ease.
6 jQuery Form Wizard Plugins
By James Hibbard,
jQuery Form Wizard is a jQuery plugin for creating form wizard or form flow without refreshing your page or webpage. We have listed 6 of them in this post.
How to Write Shell Scripts with JavaScript
By James Hibbard,
JavaScript is well suited to desktop scripting tasks. James Hibbard looks at how you can leverage JavaScript's power to write your own shell scripts.
How Do You Keep Your JavaScript Dependencies Up-to-date?
By James Hibbard,
A recent report indicated that outdated JavaScript dependencies on the web could pose a bigger problem than previously thought. James Hibbard takes a look.
What Is the Best Book for Learning JavaScript?
By James Hibbard,
What is the best book for learning JavaScript? James Hibbard presents 3 of his favorites, outlining their target audiences & their strengths and weaknesses.