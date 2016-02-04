Quick Tip: How to Permanently Change SQL Mode in MySQL
By Bruno Skvorc
PHP
I was working on a legacy project recently and needed to import some data from MySQL 5.5. All the queries in the code worked perfectly in MySQL 5.5, so I assumed an upgrade to 5.7 would be seamless. Not so.
First I got errors due to DateTime columns being populated with zeros during import, then when running this query:
select *
from ebay_order_items
where
z_shipmentno is null
and ExternalTransactionID is not null
and orderstatus = 'Completed'
and timestamp > '2015-02-25'
group by ExternalTransactionID
order by timestamp desc
I got this:
Expression #1 of SELECT list is not in GROUP BY
clause and contains nonaggregated column
'1066export.ebay_order_items.TransactionID' which
is not functionally dependent on columns in GROUP BY
clause; this is incompatible with sql_mode=only_full_group_by
It turned out that the
only_full_group_by mode was made default in version 5.7.5., which breaks many of such naïve queries. In fact, see here for more info.
I could rewrite all queries to be 5.7 compatible (hat tip to George Fekete for the solution) and do something as atrocious as this:
select extf.* from (
select ExternalTransactionID
from ebay_order_items
where ExternalTransactionID is not null
group by ExternalTransactionID
) extf JOIN ebay_order_items eoi
ON (eoi.ExternalTransactionID = extf.ExternalTransactionID)
where eoi.z_shipmentno is null
and eoi.orderstatus = 'Completed'
and eoi.timestamp > '2015-02-25'
order by eoi.timestamp desc
… but this would make the already complex refactoring much more difficult. It would be much better to temporarily disable these checks and force MySQL to act like it did in 5.6.
Permanently changing SQL mode
First, we find out which configuration file our MySQL installation prefers. For that, we need the binary’s location:
$ which mysqld
/usr/sbin/mysqld
Then, we use this path to execute the lookup:
$ /usr/sbin/mysqld --verbose --help | grep -A 1 "Default options"
Default options are read from the following files in the given order:
/etc/my.cnf /etc/mysql/my.cnf ~/.my.cnf
We can see that the first favored configuration file is one in the root of the
etc folder. That file, however, did not exist on my system so I opted for the second one.
First, we find out the current sql mode:
mysql -u homestead -psecret -e "select @@sql_mode"
+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| @@sql_mode |
+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| ONLY_FULL_GROUP_BY,STRICT_TRANS_TABLES,NO_ZERO_IN_DATE,NO_ZERO_DATE,ERROR_FOR_DIVISION_BY_ZERO,NO_AUTO_CREATE_USER,NO_ENGINE_SUBSTITUTION |
+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
Then, we copy the current string this query produced and remove everything we don’t like. In my case, I needed to get rid of
NO_ZERO_IN_DATE,
NO_ZERO_DATE and of course
ONLY_FULL_GROUP_BY. The newly formed string then looks like this:
STRICT_TRANS_TABLES,ERROR_FOR_DIVISION_BY_ZERO,NO_AUTO_CREATE_USER,NO_ENGINE_SUBSTITUTION
We open the configuration file we decided on before (
/etc/mysql/my.cnf) and add the following line into the
[mysqld] section:
[mysqld]
# ... other stuff will probably be here
sql_mode = "STRICT_TRANS_TABLES,ERROR_FOR_DIVISION_BY_ZERO,NO_AUTO_CREATE_USER,NO_ENGINE_SUBSTITUTION"
Save, exit, and restart MySQL:
sudo service mysql restart
Voilà, the SQL mode is permanently changed and I can continue developing the legacy project until I need some additional strictness.
Bruno is a blockchain developer and code auditor from Croatia with Master’s Degrees in Computer Science and English Language and Literature. He's been a web developer for 10 years until JavaScript drove him away. He now runs a cryptocurrency business at Bitfalls.com via which he makes blockchain tech approachable to the masses, and runs Coinvendor, an on-boarding platform for people to easily buy cryptocurrency. He’s also a developer evangelist for Diffbot.com, a San Francisco-based AI-powered machine vision web scraper.
