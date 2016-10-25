Skip to main content

Damian Hagge is a freelance software engineer in Phoenix, Arizona with over 15 years experience. He specializes in full-stack software engineering (React, Angular, Mobile, REST services, Big Data and Machine Learning) and has held CTO, Architect, Principal Engineer and management roles. You can follow his personal blog at damianhagge.com.

