Wern's articles
Getting Started with the React Native Navigation Library
By Wern Ancheta,
Navigation is crucial to React Native app development. Learn why React Native Navigation might be the best option for your next React Native project.
Getting Started with Laravel Livewire
By Wern Ancheta,
Attention Laravel lovers! The Livewire framework for Laravel can help you build awesome, dynamic interfaces without writing a whole lot of JavaScript.
Getting Started with React Native
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta introduces React Native, covering what React Native is, how to get started, what Expo is, how to set up a dev environment, and how to create an app with React Native.
Calendar as a Service in PHP? Easy, with Google Calendar API!
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern builds a fully custom calendar application using the Google Calendar API and the Laravel framework - check it out!
Amazon Product API Exploration: Let’s Build a Product Searcher
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta develops a product search API for Amazon products with Amazon Products Advertisement API
Getting Started with Fuse
By Wern Ancheta,
In this tutorial we’ll be creating a Hacker News Reader app with Fuse, a tool for developing cross-platform apps that runs on both Android and iOS devices.
Build Your Own Dropbox Client with the Dropbox API
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern shows us how to use Laravel and Guzzle to build our own full Dropbox client with the Dropbox API!
Shopify App Development Made Simple with HTTP APIs and Guzzle
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern shows us how easy it is to get stared with developing Shopify powered PHP apps with Guzzle and Shopify's HTTP API.
Picking the Brains of Your Customers with Microsoft’s Text Analytics
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern develops an app which uses Microsoft's Text Analytics API to recognize positive or negative sentiment in people's reviews of an Amazon product.
How to Create a Pokemon Spawn Locations Recorder with CouchDB
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta shows you how to build a Pokemon spawn location recorder app with CouchDB and the Slim Framework, wrapping it up in good security practices!
Adding Analytics to a React Native App
By Wern Ancheta,
React Native is a great framework for building cross platform apps, and Wern Ancheta looks at adding user analytics with Keen.io and Segment.io
Sculpin Extended: Customizing Your Static Site Blog
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta shows us how to install, use, customize, and deploy a static site blog generated with Sculpin - a PHP static site generator!
A Pokemon Crash Course on CouchDB
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta takes us through a practical crash course into using CouchDB - CRUD, configuration, cooperation with PHP, and more!
Communicating with Bluetooth Low Energy Devices in Cordova
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta shows how to to communicate with bluetooth low energy devices in a Cordova-based app.
Use React Native to a Create a Face Recognition App
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta uses React Native and the Microsoft face API to create a face recognition app.
Can We Use Laravel to Build a Custom Google Drive UI?
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta builds a brand new Google Drive admin UI with Laravel!
Build a Music Streaming App with Electron, React & ES6
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta walks you through building and packaging a cross-platform music streaming app, using electron, React and the SoundCloud API.
Horizon: A Scalable Backend Perfect for JavaScript Mobile Apps
By Wern Ancheta,
Horizon is a scalable backend perfect for JavaScript and cross-platform mobile apps, in this tutorial Wern Ancheta creates a multiplayer game to show why.
Realtime App Development with RethinkDB and React Native
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta covers realtime app development with RethinkDB and React Native for automatic data updates pushed straight to users
We’re Building a Marvel Catalog Reader! Avengers, Assemble!
By Wern Ancheta,
In this tutorial, we’re going to take a look at the Marvel API, a tool provided by Marvel for developers to get access to the 70-plus years of Marvel comics data.
Authentication in React Native with Firebase
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta adds authentication to React Native apps using Firebase.
Build a Peer-to-Peer File Sharing Component in React & PeerJS
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta demonstrates how to build a file sharing component with React and PeerJS, using WebRTC for peer-to-peer transfer.
Image Recognition with the Google Vision API and Ionic
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta uses the Ionic framework and the Google Vision API to create an image recognition app.
PredictionIO and Lumen: Building a Movie Recommendation App
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern continues the movie prediction app building process, this time nelisting the full power of Lumen, ElasticSearch, and PredictionIO
PredictionIO: Bootstrapping a Movie Recommendation App
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern creates a movie recommendation app with PredictionIO - a free machine learning engine
Modernizing WordPress Theme Development with Sage
By Wern Ancheta,
In this tutorial, Wern Ancheta shows you how to work with Sage to modernize your process when developing WordPress themes.
Building a Hacker News Reader with Lumen
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta builds a Hacker News reader with a local cache from nothing with the Lumen microframework!
Creating an Imgur App with NativeScript
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta creates an imgur clone app to demonstrate the features and performance of NativeScript for cross platform app development.
How to Build an SMS Appointment Reminder App with Twilio
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta walks through building an SMS appointment reminder app with Node.js, using the Google Calendar and Twilio APIs.
Getting Started with WordPress MVC
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta covers the WordPress MVC plugin that adds MVC support to WordPress, enabling you to write your plugins using an MVC architecture.