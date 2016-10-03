Vlad Mihalcea is a Hibernate Developer Advocate working for Red Hat, passionate about concurrency challenges, high-performance enterprise solutions, and online transaction processing. He's been answering thousands of questions about Hibernate and JPA on StackOverflow for which he's got a Hibernate gold badge. Whenever he finds something interesting, he likes to share it on his personal blog. He believes in Open Source Software, and he thinks every developer should get involved, one way or the other. If he doesn’t find a suitable tool for a job, he takes initiative and starts a new open source project, like FlexyPool.