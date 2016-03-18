Brij Bhushan Mishra is a 5-time Microsoft MVP, author, blogger, and speaker. He is currently associated with an MNC as an Architect in Microsoft technologies. He is passionate about learning and sharing knowledge in Web Technologies. He is associated with various online/offline community activities, regularly speaks in conferences and user group events, and blogs regularly on his personal site.
Brij's article
SQL Server In-Memory OLTP as ASP.NET Session State Provider
Programming
By Brij Mishra,
Brij Mishra looks at web app state management, and Microsoft's In-Memory OLTP, to provide ASP.NET with a faster Session State Provider.