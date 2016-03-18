Skip to main content

Brij Mishra

Brij Bhushan Mishra is a 5-time Microsoft MVP, author, blogger, and speaker. He is currently associated with an MNC as an Architect in Microsoft technologies. He is passionate about learning and sharing knowledge in Web Technologies. He is associated with various online/offline community activities, regularly speaks in conferences and user group events, and blogs regularly on his personal site.

