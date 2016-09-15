Thorben Janssen is an independent trainer with more than 15 years of experience with Hibernate. You can find more of his posts and several free cheat sheets about JPA and Hibernate on his blog or you can take his free video course about finding and fixing n+1 select issues.
Thorben's articles
How to Select POJOs with a CriteriaQuery
By Thorben Janssen,
The Criteria API provides a type-safe way to define queries programmatically. This article shows how to select Plain Old Java Objects with a CriteriaQuery.
10 Java Blogs to Follow in 2017
By Thorben Janssen,
10 recommendations for Java blogs you should follow in 2017. All of them provide high-quality content that will improve your understanding of Java and the frameworks you use on a daily basis.
5 Reasons to Use JPA / Hibernate
By Thorben Janssen,
JPA and Hibernate as its most popular implementation are, therefore, the most common choice to implement database access.