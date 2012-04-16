Founder of Storylens - A no-code website building platform based on JavaScript components.
Manjunath's articles
React Router v5: The Complete Guide
By Manjunath M, Michael Wanyoike,
Manjunath M and Michael Wanyoike introduce React Router 5, the de facto standard routing library for React, demonstrating things you can do with it.
An Introduction to MongoDB
By Manjunath M,
Learn the basics of MongoDB, the Mongo shell, popular drivers, common database operations and CRUD actions within the Mongo shell.
Integrating Bootstrap with React: a Guide for Developers
By Manjunath M,
Manjunath M. shows how to combine Bootstrap with React, exploring tools for building a UI with Bootstrap’s look and feel in a React-powered web application.
AngularJS and Angular 2+: a Detailed Comparison
By Manjunath M,
Manjunath compares AngularJS and Angular 2+, covering differences and new features including AtScript, improved dependency injection and a brand new router.
Rake: Automate All the Things
By Manjunath M,
Rake is a Make-inspired application written in Ruby and developed by Jim Weirich. Rake is a task management utility that can do just about anything.
Getting Started with MVC
By Manjunath M,
In this article, you will have a deeper knowledge in MVC.
An Introduction to Sass in Rails
By Manjunath M,
In the May 2020 Edition, the topic gave a broad overview of Sass, In this topic, we weill describe in more details the features found in Sass.
An Introduction to Sass in Rails
By Manjunath M,
Dynamic style-sheet languages, such as LESS and Sass, offer many additional features over CSS that mimic traditional programming constructs. Come join us and learn.
Deploying Rails with Phusion Passenger and Nginx in 5 minutes
By Manjunath M,