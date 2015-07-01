Easy Editorial Workflows with the WordPress EditFlow Plugin
By Abder-Rahman Ali,
Abder-Rahman Ali introduces the EditFlow plugin which allows you to collaborate with your editorial team within the WordPress dashboard.
By Abder-Rahman Ali,
Abder-Rahman Ali introduces the EditFlow plugin which allows you to collaborate with your editorial team within the WordPress dashboard.
By Jérémy Heleine,
Jérémy Heleine walks us though the final part of his 3 part tutorial covering building a WordPress carousel plugin.
By Tim Carr,
In this article, Tim Carr covers how nonces (number used once) can help keep your WordPress themes and plugins secure.
By Julien Renaux,
WordPress Hybrid Client (WPHC) is an Open Source project available on GitHub, that lets you create an iOS/Android version of your WordPress site for free.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi reviews the WordPress plugin Timetable, that allows you to easily create responsive schedules for display on your WordPress website.
By Sally Wood,
There is a multitude of WordPress Landing Page plugins available. Sally Wood covers a few of the most popular plugins and their distinct advantages.
By Simon Codrington,
In this tutorial, Simon Codrington takes a look at Object Orientated design and how you can use it in practical applications when developing for WordPress.
By Drazen Prastalo,
Drazen Prastalo covers some of the best social sharing WordPress plugins you can use to provide an easy sharing experience for desktop and mobile visitors.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi showcases 5 stunning hotel themes for WordPress, that will help narrow down your search when working on your next accommodation website project.
By Jérémy Heleine,
In part 2 of Building a WordPress Carousel Plugin, Jérémy covers how to properly link a CSS file to a web page within WordPress and style our elements.
By Chris Burgess,
Chris Burgess walks you through the latest WordPress 4.3 release. It brings a number of new features that users will be sure to appreciate.
By Ben Shadle,
Ben Shadle explores the WordPress REST API (WP API), looking at extensibility, limitations, installation instructions, use cases and example API requests.
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
In this article we show you how to integrate the popular jQuery Colorbox plugin by Jack Moore into the native WordPress gallery for a sleek lightbox effect.
By Sally Wood,
Aesop Story Engine is a free WordPress plugin comprised of 13 components which provides the ability to build themes specifically for long-form storytelling.
By Tim Carr,
Tim Carr explores image optimization and the different ways of optimizing JPEG and PNG images, which are uploaded by clients and site owners into WordPress.
By Ezekiel Gabrielse,
In this article we introduce Theme Juice, a command line utility for modern WordPress development that will help you leave your old MAMP workflow behind.
By Tim Carr,
Tim Carr explores how plugin developers can make their WordPress plugins developer friendly by providing useful and solid developer documentation.
By Jacob McMillen,
In this article, Jacob McMillen talks about WordPress email marketing plugins and dedicated services, highlighting some of the traps for unsuspecting users.
By Jérémy Heleine,
Having previously covering the basics, in this article Jérémy looks at the WordPress Categories API and how we use it to retrieve and display category data.
By Firdaus Zahari,
The WordPress Plugin Boilerplate is a great starting point for plugin development. In the last part of this series, we add our final touches to our plugin.
By Doyin Faith Kasumu,
Doyin highlights five great features of the Jetpack plugin for WordPress that you may not know about, including how to enable, configure, and use them.
By Sally Wood,
Sally Wood explains why you should consider using a WordPress editorial calendar plugin, exploring 3 of the most popular options available.
By Tim Carr,
Tim Carr demonstrates how to build robust plugins that allow other developers to modify and extend the code, without making changes to your core plugin.
By James George,
The Divi WordPress theme is a great starting point for any website. It has one of the best drag and drop page builders for building your own custom layouts.
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
In this article, Maria Antonietta Perna shows you how to quickly and easily integrate the Kirki WordPress Customizer Toolkit into your own WordPress themes.
By Narayan Prusty,
Narayan Prusty walks you through the steps to easily build your own Most Shared Posts plugin for WordPress, with clear code explanations.
By Elio Qoshi,
In a previous article, we looked at 10 tips to secure WordPress. In this article, we cover even more tips to further help secure your WordPress website.
By Jérémy Heleine,
In part 1 of a 3 part tutorial, Jérémy Heleine walks us through the creation of a WordPress carousel plugin using the WordPress Links Manager API.
By Tim Carr,
Tim Carr walks you through the steps needed to set up your own, inexpensive, high performance VPS running WordPress on a LEMP stack (nginx, PHP and MySQL).
By Ada Ivanoff,
Ada Ivanoff presents a collection of the best, free, minimalist WooCommerce themes for your next WordPress-powered ecommerce project.