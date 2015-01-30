Andrew Renaut
Andrew Renaut was a professional photographer before moving into the world of museums. He worked on some of the first websites for museums in Australia and the UK. Andrew then taught Information Technology, Media, and Photography at senior secondary level for over a decade. Recently he has been producing 50 Lux magazine and doing WordPress development. You’ll find Andrew at lots of technology and photography events around Melbourne, Australia.
Andrew's articles
How to Use Web Fonts in WordPress
By Andrew Renaut,
In this article, Andrew Renaut explores how to use Web Fonts in WordPress, covering both Google Fonts and Adobe Edge Web Fonts and TypeKit.
Moving from All in One SEO to WordPress SEO by Yoast
By Andrew Renaut,
If you're looking at moving from All in One SEO to WordPress SEO by Yoast plugin, this guide will bring you up to speed with exactly what you need to know.
Optimizing Your Images for WordPress
By Andrew Renaut,
We need to make our website images look great and also load fast on all devices. This article covers the basics of optimizing your images for WordPress.