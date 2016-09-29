The Beginner’s Guide to WordPress SEO
By Aaron Gray,
Aaron Gray gives beginners a basic overview of WordPress SEO to help your website get found online with ease.
By Simon Codrington,
Simon Codrington covers the basics of what you need to know about building your own WordPress plugins and best practices for WordPress plugin development.
By Jérémy Heleine,
Jérémy Heleine covers what WordPress pages are, how to manage pages, and provides an overview of some of the functions in the WordPress Pages API.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
I'll cover 10 different WooCommerce extensions to give you some ideas of what you can do with WooCommerce, with one recommended plugin for each purpose.
By Sally Wood,
Sally Wood shares a collection of some of the best and most trusted photo plugins, to save you wading through the multitude of choices available.
By Collins Agbonghama,
We’ve covered adding custom meta boxes to WordPress previously, now we'll move on to explaining their relationship and integration with post types.
By Chris Burgess,
A quick walkthrough on how to create an image gallery in a few easy steps, utilizing the native 'Create Gallery' functionality in WordPress.
By Jérémy Heleine,
In this article, Jérémy Heleine provides an introduction to permalinks, so that you’ll be able to choose the best type for your WordPress site.
By Chris Burgess,
Chris Burgess covers several useful WordPress SSL plugins and testing tools to help make your switch to HTTPS hassle free.
By Tahir Taous,
In this tutorial, Tahir Taous explains how to create a child theme and modify the new SitePoint WordPress Base Theme.
By Chris Burgess,
Automattic has integrated VaultPress into Jetpack and given the plugin new security features. Chris Burgess walks you through them.
By Ian Chandler,
Ian Chandler shares 9 WordPress plugins that will help you leverage the power of social media to get your content shared over and over again.
By Jason Daszkewicz,
Increasing global reach is something every developer and website owner should consider. Jason Daszkewicz covers the top multilingual plugins available.
By Charles Costa,
Publishing your own eBooks can seem daunting, however WordPress' versatility makes eBook creation easy by using existing content and off-the-shelf plugins.
By Danish Ashrafi,
Danish Ashrafi shares some of the most popular Genesis Framework plugins and their key features that will help you extend and further enhance your website.
By Chris Burgess,
Chris Burgess takes a closer look at how to get started with SitePoint Base Theme, walking you through the key features and benefits out-of-the-box.
By Chris Burgess,
WordPress 4.7 "Vaughan” has just landed honouring the jazz vocalist Sarah Vaughan. Chris Burgess covers what's new in this latest release.
By Lucy Barret,
Lucy Barret shares some of the best tools and plugins for WordPress Automation that will help boost your productivity.
By Sally Wood,
Sally Wood provides an overview of some of the best donation plugins for WordPress that provide your site with the ability to collect donations online.
By Jérémy Heleine,
Jérémy Heleine covers various other functions that are available in the Categories API.
By Doyin Faith Kasumu,
Doyin Faith Kasumu introduces us to a powerful Ruby package - Wordmove, which offers a very fast and easy automated WordPress website deployment.
By James George,
James George reviews the Extra magazine theme designed for bloggers and websites publishing a wide variety of articles and content types.
By Simon Codrington,
In this quick tip, Simon Codrington covers how to add archive pages as menu items so that it is easy to link to them within the WordPress menu builder.
By Jason Daszkewicz,
Jason Daszkewicz compiled a list of newly released WordPress plugins in 2016 that can really skyrocket your website traffic and sales.
By Sayed Rahman,
Most leading CMS platforms like WordPress use Ajax in their architecture. Sayed Rahman walks through how to use Ajax in WordPress with a real world example.
By Loai Nagati,
Load Nagati shows you 11 powerful ways to debug WordPress and PHP errors starting with the famous WP_Debug, and then covering some more advanced methods.
By Ian Chandler,
In this guide, Ian Chandler explores the different plugin options you have to create a WordPress membership site and how you can set it up in under 1 hour.
By Jérémy Heleine,
In this quick tip, Jérémy Heleine covers how you can translate a WordPress plugin description to make it more user friendly in any language.
By Adeleye Mahmud,
Adeleye Mahmud covers some of the best known practices to help future proof your WordPress website
By Simon Codrington,
Simon Codrington demonstrates how we can add WordPress SVG media support and also improve WordPress’ processing, handling and display of SVGs overall.