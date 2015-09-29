Building a Multi-step Registration Form for WordPress
By Collins Agbonghama,
In this tutorial, Agbonghama Collins shows you how to build a custom WordPress multi-step registration form using a plugin he developed called ProfilePress.
By Jérémy Heleine,
Jérémy Heleine explores how developers can easily handle WordPress plugin updates the right way.
By Firdaus Zahari,
Firdaus Zahari walks us through the most important class when dealing with databases in WordPress - wpdb, using a series of examples with explanations.
By James George,
Faceted search provides advanced filtering for search results. In this article, James George covers WordPress faceted search with the FacetWP plugin.
By Jérémy Heleine,
Jérémy Heleine introduces Polylang, a free plugin that you can use to turn your WordPress website into a fully featured multi-language platform.
By Ian Chandler,
Ian Chandler covers 9 of the best WordPress portfolio plugins available, both free and paid. They're all packed with useful features and are simple to use.
By Doyin Faith Kasumu,
Doyin Faith Kasumu covers twelve of the best ways to speed up your WordPress website, helping you easily work on improving your overall page speed.
By Nirmalya Ghosh,
In this tutorial, Nirmalya Ghosh will show you how to make your own custom home page for your WordPress website using the Kirki toolkit.
By Rafay Saeed Ansari,
Rafay Saeed Ansari walks through a simple example of how to set, get and delete cookies in WordPress, covering some of the variables you’ll encounter.
By James DiGioia,
James DiGioia walks through 3 potential methods of solving the problem, as well as how to implement each one, the pros and cons, and which they're best fit.
By Collins Agbonghama,
Agbonghama Collins shows you how to build a counter plugin that counts the times users login to a WordPress site with the stats displayed in the dashboard.
By Ahmad Awais,
In this article, Ahmad Awais will show you how to create intuitive landing pages in just a few clicks with the Long Form Storybuilder plugin for WordPress.
By Rafay Saeed Ansari,
Rafay Saeed Ansari provides an overview of the top 5 premium pricing table plugins for WordPress that will help you make the right choice for your website.
By Chris La Nauze,
In this article, Chris La Nauze provides an overview of what WordPress theme frameworks are, alongside a comprehensive list of frameworks available.
By Ahmad Awais,
Ahmad Awais gives us a brief introduction to the Long Form Storybuilder plugin, that can be used to easily create landing pages in WordPress.
By Chris Burgess,
Chris Burgess explores the new key features in WordPress 4.4, as well as what you need to know when upgrading your WordPress site.
By Tim Carr,
Tim Carr reviews 3 popular WordPress management dashboards that provide one click plugin and theme updates, making managing WordPress websites a breeze.
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna introduces the doingitwrong theme to show you what it takes to have your theme ready for the WordPress.org repository.
By Ahsan Parwez,
In this tutorial, Ahsan Parwez covers exactly what WP-CLI is, how to install it, and provides an overview of the commands for this handy command line tool.
By Firdaus Zahari,
In this article, Firdaus Zahari covers a simple example of handling POST requests from a user, which is submitted via a contact form.
By Ada Ivanoff,
Ada Ivanoff looks at the best free WordPress membership plugins that you can use to easily turn your website into a full featured membership system.
By Andrew Renaut,
In this article, Andrew Renaut explores how to use Web Fonts in WordPress, covering both Google Fonts and Adobe Edge Web Fonts and TypeKit.
By Scott Bolinger,
Scott Bollinger shares three options available to easily create a mobile app with WordPress, reviewing the pros and cons of each approach.
By Johan Satgé,
User management on WordPress is based on WordPress roles and capabilities. Johan Satgé takes a closer look at how it works and how to control it.
By Tim Carr,
With the TinyMCE API and WordPress’ filter hooks, Tim Carr demonstrates how to easily add your own custom functionality to the WordPress Visual Editor.
By Taylor Lovett,
Taylor Lovett explains how WordPress developers can use Dockunit in combination with Dockunit.io for easy cross-platform continuous integration.
By Jérémy Heleine,
Restoring a WordPress database that is big can be difficult. In this article, Jérémy Heleine discusses restoring large databases with a useful tool BigDump.
By Jérémy Heleine,
Jérémy Heleine delves into site icons and an overview of the new WordPress Site Icon API which essentially comprises of four functions and two filters.
By Narayan Prusty,
Narayan Prusty covers how to create a plugin that adds a checkbox to show or hide password text (password masking) to help users to see passwords entered.
By Amit Diwan,
Amit Diwan compares 5 of the best WordPress backup plugins side-by-side and highlights key features you would expect to see in a good backup plugin.