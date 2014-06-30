James is a Senior Front-End Developer with almost 10 years total experience in freelance, contract, and agency work. He has spoken at conferences, including local WordPress meet-ups and the online WP Summit. James's favorite parts of web development include creating meaningful animations, presenting unique responsive design solutions, and pushing Sass’s limits to write powerful modular CSS. You can find out more about James at jamessteinbach.com.
James's articles
Validating Input in Sass Mixins and Functions
By James Steinbach,
When using other people's Sass code, you might make errors when passing data to mixins and functions. James shows some techniques to avoid this problem.
Using Sass’s @error, @warn, and @debug Directives
By James Steinbach,
James looks at three Sass directives that assist developers in debugging their SCSS code and can also help when working on Sass projects on a team.
Sass Maps vs. Nested Lists
By James Steinbach,
What's best to use in this head-to-head James shows us the strengths and weaknesses of Sass Maps vs. Nested Lists
Style Tiles with Sass
By James Steinbach,
James shows us how we can save a little time by using Sass to help create the CSS for Style Tiles
Sass and Responsive Typography
By James Steinbach,
James shows us how we can generate nice typography for our responsive sites with Sass maps and functions
Getting Sticky Headers and the WP Admin Bar to Behave
By James Steinbach,
WordPress sticky headers run into a problem when the admin bar is visible. In this article, James Steinbach shows us how to use CSS (and Sass) to fix this.
Creating a Responsive Grid System with Susy and Breakpoint
By James Steinbach,
James shows us how to combine Susy with Breakpoint to make a responsive grid system.
Write CSS3 without Worrying about Prefixes
By James Steinbach,
James Steinbach discusses the different methods you can use to automate adding any necessary vendor prefixes to your CSS.
Passing Your Sass to Someone Sass-less
By James Steinbach,
James gives us some options when handing over files to client who needs to edit your Sass, when they don't have Sass.
Switching from Ruby Sass to LibSass
By James Steinbach,
James takes a practical look at inconsistencies between Sass 3.4 and the newly released LibSass 3.0
Sass-based Media Queries With Breakpoint
By James Steinbach,
James Steinbach takes a look at the Breakpoint Compass extension from the Sass-y at-import team for media queries in responsive web design.
Sass Grids: From Neat To Susy
By James Steinbach,
James Steinbach discusses how, in Sass, he's moved from using Bourbon's Neat grid system to at-import's Susy grid framework.
Scaling Values Across Breakpoints Using Sass
By James Steinbach,
James Steinbach walk us through a complex Sass mixin that will generate CSS that scales across media query breakpoints to ease development.
Managing Color Values with Sass
By James Steinbach,
James Steinbach takes a look at using Sass Maps and functions to help with managing CSS color values, with a demo you can try out.
Sass for WordPress Developers
By James Steinbach,
In this article we cover the many benefits of Sass for WordPress developers. Sass allows us to write maintainable, scalable code with logic and variables.
Getting Started with Advanced Custom Fields (ACF)
By James Steinbach,
In this article we cover how Advanced Custom Fields (ACF) can turn WordPress into a highly-configurable CMS, where the only limit is your imagination.
Using Sass to Build a Custom Type Scale with Vertical Rhythm
By James Steinbach,
James Steinbach walks through a Sass-based method for creating a custom type scale with vertical rhythm, utilizing a number of Sass features along the way.
Creating Custom “Snow Fall” Designs in WordPress
By James Steinbach,
In this article we show you how to use the Advanced Custom Fields plugin (ACF) and ACF flexible content fields to create stunning designs using WordPress.
WordPress Theme Development: Getting Started with Underscores (_s)
By James Steinbach,
This article is an introduction to custom WordPress theme development using the popular Underscores (_s) starter theme from Automattic.
Custom Post Types: Take WordPress Beyond Blogging
By James Steinbach,
This article will compare Types and Pods, two plugins for creating unique custom post types to match your (or your client's) needs precisely.