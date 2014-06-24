Jacco Blankenspoor is a website developer from the Netherlands, and is currently just building lots of different websites. When he is not working on HIPAAHQ.com you might catch him grinding coffee.
Jacco's articles
10 Things You May Not Know WooCommerce Can Do
I'll cover 10 different WooCommerce extensions to give you some ideas of what you can do with WooCommerce, with one recommended plugin for each purpose.
How to Create a Portfolio Site That Will Get You Hired
In today’s market competition is fierce, which means you need to stand out. Here's a guide to building a portfolio site that will get people's attention.
How to Secure WordPress with SSL
Interested in getting an SSL certificate for your WordPress website? You have several options to secure WordPress and your user data - take a look!
10 Best Hosted eCommerce Platforms
We look at ten of the best hosted eCommerce platforms and tell you what you need to know to make a decision.
13 of the Best WordPress Magazine Themes
In this article, Jacco Blankenspoor covers 13 of the best WordPress magazine themes currently available, with demonstrations of both paid and free themes.
How to Integrate APM and Log Management: Loggly and New Relic
Jacco explains how to use New Relic and Loggly to transform your troubleshooting and problem-solving workflow.
8 Reasons Enterprise Tag Management Solutions Are Worth the Cost
With plenty of free tag management services available to marketers, Jacco Blankenspoor takes a look at the reasons for paying.
Keep Your Sales Funnel From Leaking, Even on the Move
Jacco Blankenspoor explains the value of a CRM, and how to set up Insightly to help you manage customers on the go.
14 of the Best Coming Soon WordPress Themes and Plugins
Coming Soon pages are useful before you launch your website. Here are 14 of the most beautiful coming soon WordPress themes and plugins.
Best Self-Hosted Ecommerce Solutions
Having looked at the top online ecommerce solutions, Jacco takes us through 10 of the best self-hosted ecommerce solutions.
Add WordPress.com Features To Your Site : A Guide to Jetpack
The Jetpack plugin for WordPress currently has 33 modules, five of which I will investigate further and also see what effect they have on loading time.
18 of the Best WooCommerce Plugins
In this article we will show you 18 of the best WooCommerce plugins around, categorized by use.
5 of the Most Popular WordPress Caching Plugins
In this article we'll cover five of the most popular WordPress caching plugins that you can use to speed up your website and improve overall performance.
Campaign Monitor’s Canvas: Email Design Made Easy
Email design is hard, particularly when you have to target different devices. Jacco takes a look at Campaign Monitor's intuitive new tool: Canvas.
10 of the Best WooCommerce Themes
Here are ten of the best WooCommerce themes, that will allow you to make full use of WooCommerce's extensive features.
A Downloadable Feast? A Review of Hemingway’s Desktop App
Web app Hemingway made a splash earlier this year with its unique take on improving your writing. Jacco Blankenspoor takes a look at the new desktop version
Getting Started with WooCommerce
WooCommerce is considered to be one of the best WordPress shopping cart plugins. This article covers the basics you need to get started with WooCommerce.
Transform WordPress into a Full Featured Forum with bbPress
In this article we look at how easy is it to install the bbPress plugin on WordPress. We also review the main features that make it such a popular forum.
ICANN’s New gTLDs: Is It Worth Becoming a .guru?
Should you invest in some of the new gTLDs, like .guru and .rich? Jacco Blankenspoor has a guide to deciding whether to take the plunge.
WordPress Gone Social – BuddyPress
In this article we cover BuddyPress, a plugin that extends WordPress to give you all the components needed to easily create your own social network.
4 of the Most Popular WordPress Theme Frameworks
A WordPress theme framework allows you to easily build your own WordPress themes. In this article we cover the most popular WordPress theme frameworks.
5 Reasons Why You Should Be Using a CDN with WordPress
In this article we discuss 5 good reasons why you should be using a CDN with WordPress.
The Best WordPress Shopping Cart Plugins
One of the most popular (and growing) uses of WordPress is running an eCommerce website. This article explores the best WordPress shopping cart plugins.
How to Upgrade Your LinkedIn Profile and Get Hired
A professional LinkedIn profile is hugely important. But what makes a profile stand out? What should be included, and what left out? Here's a guide.
Tag Management: Bringing Peace to Developer – Marketer Relations
15 Things You May Not Know WordPress Can Do
In this article I'll show you 15 alternative uses of WordPress, in the hope of inspiring you to use it in a way you hadn't thought of before.
Top 5 Tools for Project Management
We reviewed the top tools for project management, including the big dogs and some lesser known options. Here's what we found.
Panda 4.0: One Month On, Signs of Recovery
One month after Google's massive Panda 4.0 search engine algorithm update, Jacco Blankenspoor looks at how the web has been affected
There is No Best Size for a Website
With responsive practically becoming the standard, it’s harder than ever to define the best size for a website. Here's a look at the right approach
Top 5 Tools to Promote Your Site on Facebook
It can be expensive and time consuming to promote your site on Facebook. These tools will help you get more likes and engagement--and keep your sanity.