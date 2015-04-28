6 Awesome E-learning Plugins for WordPress
By Amit Diwan,
Amit Diwan compares six of the best course management and e-learning plugins for WordPress to help you make the right choice for your online courses.
By Firdaus Zahari,
In this article, we'll build a real working plugin, using the WordPress Plugin Boilerplate. Let's see how quickly we can get our plugin up and running!
By Tim Carr,
In this article we look at 10 ways to help secure WordPress websites, starting with the simplest and working through to some more advanced practical tips.
By James George,
Changing WordPress themes can cause problems when you least expect it. In this article, James George covers some things you should do when changing themes.
By Jérémy Heleine,
In this article, we'll explain how WordPress categories work. We also show you how you can easily add, edit and delete categories in the WordPress admin.
By Shaumik Daityari,
In this article, we take a close look at a project called VersionPress, a WordPress plugin that brings version control to your WordPress development.
By James George,
HyperDB is a powerful WordPress plugin that allows you to connect to multiple databases, enabling features such as failover, replication and load balancing.
By Ben Shadle,
In this article, Ben Shadle takes a close look at four of the most popular third party WordPress commenting plugins: Disqus, Facebook, Livefyre and Google+.
By Elio Qoshi,
In this article, Elio Qoshi takes a look at some of the best WordPress portfolio themes available, accompanied with real use cases and demos.
By Narayan Prusty,
In this article we show you the process of designing an admin page that writes and reads from our file system using the WordPress Filesystem API.
By Aleksander Koko,
In this article we cover what the VIP Scanner plugin is and how use it to better harden our sites, by scanning our WordPress themes to improve code quality.
By Elio Qoshi,
Markdown is an extremely popular markup language supported by many platforms. In this article we'll cover four of the best markdown plugins for WordPress.
By Jacob McMillen,
In this article, Jacob McMillen looks at 8 of the top WordPress popup plugins. These plugins make utilizing popups on your website ridiculously easy.
By Collins Agbonghama,
In this tutorial, we show you how to easily build a custom login, registration and password reset page in WordPress using a plugin called ProfilePress.
By Narayan Prusty,
In this article we explore the get_posts function in WordPress and how to use it in your own projects, and example of typical use cases for this function.
By Aleksander Koko,
In this article, Aleksander Koko takes a look at the various third party JavaScript and PHP libraries used by WordPress today.
By Chris Burgess,
In this article we show you how to prevent dreaded 404 errors on your site, including several tools to help you keep on top of broken links in WordPress.
By Firdaus Zahari,
In this article we take a look into the WordPress Plugin Boilerplate to help you get you started, including an overview of the standard files and folders.
By Narayan Prusty,
In this article we show you how you can easily create a WordPress theme settings page using the Settings API, using a real-world, practical example.
By Aleksander Koko,
In this article we cover what Wocker is and how to get started using it. Wocker is easy to install and can streamline the workflow for WordPress developers.
By James George,
Genesis is an incredibly popular WordPress theme framework. In this article we show you how easy it is to create your own Genesis child theme from scratch.
By Aleksander Koko,
In this article we show you how to deploy your local WordPress Docker installation to DigitalOcean, then sync a BitBucket repository with our droplet.
By Robert Gibb,
WordPress in incredibly popular, and anything that’s popular is more open to attack. In this article we show you how to help harden your WordPress site.
By Collins Agbonghama,
In this article/tutorial, Agbonghama Collins covers how to display custom data retrieved from the database in tabular format using the WP_List_Table class.
By James George,
Reverie is a WordPress starter theme based on ZURB's Foundation framework. This article explains why Reverie is a great choice for custom theme development.
By Aleksander Koko,
In this article we cover how to use the official Docker WordPress image, with an introduction to Docker Compose, which can help make our life much easier.
By Narayan Prusty,
In this tutorial, we'll show you how to create a responsive YouTube embed plugin for WordPress. One that is simple and doesn't add unnecessary page weight.
By Simon Codrington,
In this article, Simon Codrington explores the jQuery Interactions libraries and shows you how to add dragable, dropable and sortable areas in your plugins.
By Jérémy Heleine,
The final article in a series on the WordPress Links Manager, Jérémy Heleine demonstrates the functions contained in the WordPress Links Manager API.
By Aleksander Koko,
The second article in a series on Docker for WordPress Developers, Aleksander Koko shows us how to manually build Docker containers for WordPress.