Sally has worked in marketing, communications, and PR for over 10 years. She is the Chief Wordsmith at Wordly: a copywriting and content marketing agency that works predominantly with WordPress powered websites.
Sally's articles
The Best WordPress Photo Plugins for Photographers
By Sally Wood,
Sally Wood shares a collection of some of the best and most trusted photo plugins, to save you wading through the multitude of choices available.
6 of the Best Donation Plugins for WordPress
By Sally Wood,
Sally Wood provides an overview of some of the best donation plugins for WordPress that provide your site with the ability to collect donations online.
7 Must Have WordPress Plugins for Business Websites
By Sally Wood,
If you’re developing a website for your business, Sally Wood covers some WordPress plugins for business websites you won't want to miss.
Even More WordPress Plugins for Writers
By Sally Wood,
Sally Wood covers a few more WordPress Plugins designed to make the lonely, angst-ridden life of the online writer just that smidgen easier.
Must Have WordPress Plugins for Musicians
By Sally Wood,
Sally Wood shares WordPress plugins for musicians that will help encourage people to stay on your site, buy your music, go to gigs, and leave reviews.
The Most Popular WordPress Landing Page Plugins
By Sally Wood,
There is a multitude of WordPress Landing Page plugins available. Sally Wood covers a few of the most popular plugins and their distinct advantages.
Aesop Story Engine: Write Stories Instead of Code
By Sally Wood,
Aesop Story Engine is a free WordPress plugin comprised of 13 components which provides the ability to build themes specifically for long-form storytelling.
Choosing the Right WordPress Editorial Calendar Plugin
By Sally Wood,
Sally Wood explains why you should consider using a WordPress editorial calendar plugin, exploring 3 of the most popular options available.
Taking Your Visual Content in WordPress to the next Level
By Sally Wood,
WordPress users have a wide range of options for visual content creation. With a few plugins and design tools, we can take our imagery to the next level.
Plugins and Tools for Better WordPress Typography
By Sally Wood,
Sally Wood explores a variety of WordPress typography options, covering many of the popular plugins available, tools and a selection of further reading.
Even More WordPress Plugins for Successful Content Marketing
By Sally Wood,
Sally looks at WordPress plugins for the next three phases of any content marketing program: social sharing, amplification, and monitoring and evaluation.
WordPress Plugins for Successful Content Marketing
By Sally Wood,
Sally Wood examines the most popular WordPress plugins for successful content marketing, covering strategy, planning, organisation and content creation.
The Best WordPress Plugins for Writers and Writing
By Sally Wood,
In this article, we cover some of the best WordPress plugins for writers. Everything from editing and proofing through to revision control and statistics.
11 of the Best WordPress Author Bio Plugins
By Sally Wood,
The easiest way to create and display an author bio box is to use a plugin. So, today, I showcase eleven of the best WordPress author bio plugins.
WordPress Image Sliders: To Slide or Not to Slide?
By Sally Wood,
Slider plugins are common on WordPress sites. In this article we cover the popular WordPress image sliders and discuss whether you need a slider at all.
8 WordPress Plugins to Create Awe-Inspiring Image Effects
By Sally Wood,