Simon's articles
Using Font Awesome with WordPress
By Simon Codrington,
Using Font Awesome with WordPress is exceptionally easy. They're an easy way to add fully responsive, customizable icons, without using images or sprites.
An Introduction to WordPress Plugin Development
By Simon Codrington,
Simon Codrington covers the basics of what you need to know about building your own WordPress plugins and best practices for WordPress plugin development.
Inspirational UI Design Ideas for Your Next Website Project
By Simon Codrington,
Simon Codrington illustrates some stunning UI design ideas using CSS animation and gradients to inspire your creativity for your next website project.
Top 5 jQuery UI Alternatives
By Simon Codrington,
Simon Codrington evaluates 5 widget libraries providing high-quality UI components for building websites & apps. Are they jQuery UI alternatives?
jQuery Pagination Plugins
By Simon Codrington,
jQuery pagination plugins provide an easy way to separate your information into generated hyper-linked pages. Simon Codrington compares 5 plugins.
5 jQuery Print Page Options
By Simon Codrington, Sam Deering,
Did you ever wonder how possible is to use jQuery to create a page button? Check out our 10 jQuery-made “print page” button/option tutorials.
Edit Code in the Browser with ICEcoder
By Simon Codrington,
Simon Codrington reviews ICEcoder, a browser-based code editor, and asks whether this way of developing has matured enough for widespread use.
The Power of Open Source in the Foundation Framework
By Simon Codrington,
Simon Codrington illustrates the power open source brings to front-end frameworks and talks to the guys from Zurb, the team behind Foundation.
jQuery Tables: Plugins for Creating & Managing Tables
By Simon Codrington,
This article on jQuery tables runs through a selection of jQuery-powered plugins to create, extend or enhance your tables. These plugins range in their scope from light restyling to fully feature-packed solutions.
Quick Tip: Add Archive Pages to the WordPress Menu Builder
By Simon Codrington,
In this quick tip, Simon Codrington covers how to add archive pages as menu items so that it is easy to link to them within the WordPress menu builder.
13 jQuery SelectBox/Drop-down Plugins
By Simon Codrington, Sam Deering,
Web developers always need SelectBox and Drop-down menus, so we've compiled a list of 13 of the best jQuery Selectbox/Drop-down Plugins.
WordPress SVG Support: How to Enable SVGs in WordPress
By Simon Codrington,
Simon Codrington demonstrates how we can add WordPress SVG media support and also improve WordPress’ processing, handling and display of SVGs overall.
Extend the Quick Edit Actions in the WordPress Dashboard
By Simon Codrington,
Simon Codrington covers extending the ‘Quick-Edit’ admin screen that provides a quick way to change the content of your posts, without the full post editor.
Transfer Data between Activities with Android Parcelable
By Simon Codrington,
Simon Codrington looks at Android Parcelable, a fundamental building block for transferring data between activities in your Apps.
Digging Deeper into WordPress Hooks and Filters
By Simon Codrington,
Simon Codrington digs a little deeper into WordPress hooks and how you can handle them both in a traditional sense and when dealing with classes or objects.
Connecting to Web Services with Android Wear
By Simon Codrington,
In this Android Wear tutorial, Simon Codrington shows how to co connect to web services and load data to a wearable.
Review: Is the New and Improved Google Fonts Better?
By Simon Codrington,
Google fonts revolutionized web fonts by bringing them to the world. They've just released the services' biggest overhauls since 2010. But is it better?
Introduction to Developing jQuery Plugins
By Simon Codrington,
Learn how to easily reuse your code by developing jQuery plugins. Simon Codrington's introduction will show you the techniques to create drop-in UI widgets.
Quick Tip: Add Favicons Quickly and Easily to Your HTML
By Simon Codrington,
Simon covers a simple way to add favicons to your website using the Real Favicon Generator web service.
Custom Android Layouts with Your Own ArrayAdapter
By Simon Codrington,
If you need a custom layout for your Android App, then you need your own ArrayAdapter. Simon Codrington shows you how to create and use them in your apps.
A Real World Example of WordPress Plugin Development
By Simon Codrington,
Simon Codrington revisits his article on an Introduction to Plugin Development with this real world example of WordPress Plugin Development.
Quick Tip: Single Character Transforms with CSS and JS
By Simon Codrington,
Simon Codrington looks at how to animate individual characters using CSS animations and some simple jQuery.
What Can Developers Expect in Android N?
By Simon Codrington,
Simon Codrington looks at new features in Android N and how developers can take advantage of them in their apps.
Up and Running with WordPress Contextual Help Screens
By Simon Codrington,
Simon Codrington covers how to use the WordPress contextual help screens to document important parts of your theme or plugin.
Taking a Ride with Android Auto
By Simon Codrington,
Simon Codrington takes a look at Android Auto, Google's attempt to connect your phone with your car.
Saving Bandwidth with Chrome’s Data Saver
By Simon Codrington,
Simon introduces Google Chrome's Data Saver, a feature for mobile and desktop that saves bandwidth without increasing load times — much.
Introduction to WordPress Term Meta and WP_Term
By Simon Codrington,
Since WordPress 4.4, terms are now objects. Simon Codrington discusses why this change makes it easier to add, remove and update your term meta.
Upcoming WordPress Blog Previews to Increase User Engagement
By Simon Codrington,
Simon Codrington explains how you can use upcoming blog previews in WordPress to improve your user engagement and keep your readers coming back for more.
Do You Know These Eight HTML5 Tags?
By Simon Codrington,
Simon Codrington explores eight HTML5 tags that are often overlooked by web developers or misunderstood due to changes in the HTML5 specification.
Foundation 6: The New Flex Grid
By Simon Codrington,
In this third article discussing new features in Foundation 6, Simon covers the brand new Flex Grid system, a modern alternative to the legacy grid.