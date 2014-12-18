WooCommerce Actions and Filters to Manipulate the Cart
By Yojance Rabelo,
In this article we show you how to work with the WooCommerce cart. We'll use several examples working with the cart, using WooCommerce actions and filters.
By Narayan Prusty,
In this article we discuss the WordPress Dashboard Widgets API. This API lets themes and plugins add, remove or re-position WordPress dashboard widgets.
By Sally Wood,
Sally Wood explores a variety of WordPress typography options, covering many of the popular plugins available, tools and a selection of further reading.
By Charles Costa,
Review Signal has published an extensive report discussing WordPress hosting benchmarks. In this article we've highlighted the key points and highlights.
By Narayan Prusty,
In this article we show you how to add new custom meta boxes - as well as save, validate and retrieve custom meta data on the front end of WordPress.
By Yojance Rabelo,
In this article, we give you a brief overview of WooCommerce actions and filters, demonstrating what you can with even just a little bit of custom code.
By Jacob McMillen,
With an ever-growing list of quality plugins, WordPress can be tailor made for lead capture, turning your WordPress site into an email marketing machine.
By Narayan Prusty,
In this tutorial, I will show you how to create post series plugin. You can also integrate the same code into a theme and provide it as theme functionality.
By Sally Wood,
Sally looks at WordPress plugins for the next three phases of any content marketing program: social sharing, amplification, and monitoring and evaluation.
By Collins Agbonghama,
In this tutorial we'll cover OAuth, how Twitter uses it for authorizing HTTP requests to its API, and build a PHP class powered by the WordPress HTTP API.
By Jérémy Heleine,
This tutorial walks you through the steps for creating an awesome WordPress.org page for your plugin, essential to help users discover your work.
By Simon Codrington,
We show you how to use Gravity Forms with the PayPal Payments Standard Add-On to create custom forms to handle payments on your WordPress website.
By Ezekiel Gabrielse,
This article covers how to create WordPress posts from CSV data by taking data from CSV files and turning it into WordPress posts for a custom post type.
By Narayan Prusty,
In this tutorial we show you what theme customization is from a user's perspective. We also walk you through using the WordPress Theme Customization API.
By Andrew Renaut,
We need to make our website images look great and also load fast on all devices. This article covers the basics of optimizing your images for WordPress.
By Tahir Taous,
This article explores the basics of the WordPress template hierarchy, which determines the order your template files are loaded within your WordPress theme.
By Jérémy Heleine,
In this article, we will take a look at the wp-config.php file in order to know what it is, what it contains, and what we can (and must not!) do with it.
By Sally Wood,
Sally Wood examines the most popular WordPress plugins for successful content marketing, covering strategy, planning, organisation and content creation.
By Firdaus Zahari,
If you want to provide maximum compatibility with other plugins and themes available, asset handling in WordPress is definitely a skill you should master.
By Narayan Prusty,
In this tutorial we create a WordPress plugin that can disable our website for users of AdBlock or display alternative ads on our website to AdBlock users.
By Rakhitha Nimesh,
In this article we take a look at the power of WordPress page builders and their usage, covering 3 of the most popular page builder options available today.
By Charles Costa,
We review accepting Bitcoin payments on your WordPress sites as payment for goods and services, and why it can be a great option for businesses to consider.
By Sally Wood,
In this article, we cover some of the best WordPress plugins for writers. Everything from editing and proofing through to revision control and statistics.
By Narayan Prusty,
In this tutorial we'll take a look at how WordPress users and theme developers can design their WordPress themes for printing by using some basic CSS.
By Simon Codrington,
In this article, we show you how to create your own custom shortcodes for WordPress to allow users to add dynamic and complex functionality to their website.
By Narayan Prusty,
In this article we walk you through the fundamentals of XML-RPC for WordPress, including the basics of XML-RPC and how WordPress exposes this protocol.
By Yojance Rabelo,
In this article we show you how to allow your customers to easily redeem a product they have already paid for via a WooCommerce redeem products page.
By James George,
The Genesis framework is one of the most popular WordPress theme frameworks available. In this article we look at some of the reasons why it's so popular.
By Charles Costa,
While it's impossible to explain every WordPress issue within this article, this guide should help you navigate a few of the most common mistakes.
By Chris Burgess,
WordPress 4.1, named “Dinah” after the jazz singer Dinah Washington, was released today. Here's a round up of what you can expect with this latest version.