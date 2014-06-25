Chris isn't afraid to admit it: he's a geek from way back, having worked in IT for more than 20 years. He co-founded a digital agency called Clickify, working with a great team of developers and marketers, and is also the WordPress Editor for SitePoint. Chris is passionate about keeping up-to-date with the latest web technologies and can be found at many of the tech events in Melbourne, Australia. For more details, check out his personal site at chrisburgess.com.au.
Chris's articles
Quick Tip: Create a Simple WordPress Gallery in 5 Minutes
By Chris Burgess,
A quick walkthrough on how to create an image gallery in a few easy steps, utilizing the native 'Create Gallery' functionality in WordPress.
WordPress SSL Plugins to Make Switching to HTTPS Easier
By Chris Burgess,
Chris Burgess covers several useful WordPress SSL plugins and testing tools to help make your switch to HTTPS hassle free.
How to Backup and Secure WordPress with Jetpack
By Chris Burgess,
Automattic has integrated VaultPress into Jetpack and given the plugin new security features. Chris Burgess walks you through them.
Beginner’s Guide to SitePoint Base Theme for WordPress
By Chris Burgess,
Chris Burgess takes a closer look at how to get started with SitePoint Base Theme, walking you through the key features and benefits out-of-the-box.
Introducing SitePoint Base Theme for WordPress
By Chris Burgess,
Chris Burgess introduces SitePoint's minimal, clean, simple, lightweight, responsive and open source WordPress base theme.
What’s New in WordPress 4.7
By Chris Burgess,
WordPress 4.7 "Vaughan” has just landed honouring the jazz vocalist Sarah Vaughan. Chris Burgess covers what's new in this latest release.
What’s New in WordPress 4.6
By Chris Burgess,
Chris Burgess covers an overview of what’s new in WordPress 4.6 and what features to look out for when you update your site.
Head Slapping WordPress Security with Expert Chris Burgess
By Angela Molina, Chris Burgess,
WordPress security is often an area in WordPress left neglected or done incorrectly. Read our recap with Chris Burgess in our WordPress security webinar.
WordPress Plugin Development for Beginners
By Chris Burgess,
Plugins are one of the key strengths of WordPress. Chris Burgess shares a list of resources to help you learn WordPress plugin development from scratch.
Spreading the Word on WordPress Security
By Angela Molina, Chris Burgess,
Did you know that WordPress powers a third of the web, and a popular target for attackers? This week we chat to Chris Burgess on WordPress Security.
WordPress Multisite Demystified
By Chris Burgess,
In this article, Chris Burgess explains what WordPress multisite is, examples of websites that use it, as well as some useful plugins and resources.
What’s New in WordPress 4.5
By Chris Burgess,
Chris Burgess covers what to expect with the latest WordPress 4.5 release, including screenshots and tips for upgrading your site.
What’s New in WordPress 4.4
By Chris Burgess,
Chris Burgess explores the new key features in WordPress 4.4, as well as what you need to know when upgrading your WordPress site.
What’s New in WordPress 4.3
By Chris Burgess,
Chris Burgess walks you through the latest WordPress 4.3 release. It brings a number of new features that users will be sure to appreciate.
Managing Broken Links and 404s in WordPress
By Chris Burgess,
In this article we show you how to prevent dreaded 404 errors on your site, including several tools to help you keep on top of broken links in WordPress.
What’s New in WordPress 4.2
By Chris Burgess,
WordPress 4.2 (Powell) has just landed and it’s jam packed with goodness for users and developers alike. This article covers an overview of what to expect.
The Definitive Guide to WordPress Maintenance
By Chris Burgess,
WordPress maintenance can often be seen as a chore, but as you'll discover, with the right tools and processes you can save time and avoid costly outages.
What’s New in WordPress 4.1
By Chris Burgess,
WordPress 4.1, named “Dinah” after the jazz singer Dinah Washington, was released today. Here's a round up of what you can expect with this latest version.
WordPress.org’s Most Popular Plugins for 2014
By Chris Burgess,
In this article we walk you through WordPress.org's most popular plugins for 2014 and explore some of the other popular alternative plugins available.
What is the Best WordPress Theme?
By Chris Burgess,
What is the best WordPress theme? There's more to a theme than just eye-candy. In this article we walk you through how to best choose a high quality theme.
Parallels Plesk 12: Supercharge Your WordPress Site
By Chris Burgess,
Plesk 12 includes a powerful set of features for WordPress professionals called the WordPress Toolkit that you can use to harden and speed up WordPress.
What’s New in WordPress 4.0
By Chris Burgess,
In this article we'll cover the main improvements that WordPress 4.0 brings. We'll dive into each of the key features for both users and developers alike.
Using Modern.IE to Improve WordPress Theme Development
By Chris Burgess,
This article covers modern.IE and how it can assist you in your WordPress theme development.
Optimizing WordPress Performance with P3
By Chris Burgess,
P3 (Plugin Performance Profiler) can easily pinpoint WordPress performance issues, help make your site faster, and troubleshoot problematic plugins.
Speed Up Your WordPress Site
By Chris Burgess,
A guide to increasing the performance of a WordPress site, with a run-down of tools, techniques and plugins to increase page-load speed and drive traffic
VersionPress: True Version Control Comes to WordPress
By Chris Burgess,
Currently under development, VersionPress is a WordPress Plugin that will keep track of every change, completely version controlled using Git.