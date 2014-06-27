Collins is a web developer and freelance writer. Creator of the popular ProfilePress and MailOptin WordPress plugins. When not wrangling with code, you can find him writing at his personal blog or on Twitter.
Collins's articles
Adding a Contextual Help Tab to Custom Post Type Screens
Do you use custom post types? You can add a contextual help tab to custom post type screens, to provide context specific instructions. Here's how!
Adding Meta Boxes to Post Types in WordPress
We’ve covered adding custom meta boxes to WordPress previously, now we'll move on to explaining their relationship and integration with post types.
Understanding Namespaces in the WordPress Hook System
Agbonghama covers how to hook methods of an instantiated class (object) to actions and filters and the caveats of using namespaces in WordPress hook system.
Alternative Ways of Triggering Events in WordPress
In Part 2, Agbonghama Collins covers ways of triggering events in WordPress and how to hook static and non-static class methods to actions and filters.
Demystifying the WordPress Hook System
In this tutorial, Agbonghama Collins will demystify the WordPress hook system, with some examples to help you better understand hooks, actions and filters.
WordPress Custom Post Types – Notices and Taxonomies
Agbonghama Collins covers how to customise admin notices and also how to register new taxonomies to a custom post type.
The Definitive Guide to WordPress Custom Post Types
Agbonghama Collins helps readers learn what WordPress custom post types (CPTs) are and how they're created, using several real world examples.
Building a Multi-step Registration Form for WordPress
In this tutorial, Agbonghama Collins shows you how to build a custom WordPress multi-step registration form using a plugin he developed called ProfilePress.
Building a WordPress User Login Counter Plugin
Agbonghama Collins shows you how to build a counter plugin that counts the times users login to a WordPress site with the stats displayed in the dashboard.
Building Product Documentation with MkDocs
Agbonghama Collins introduces MkDocs, a free, static site generator for building project documentation.
Building Custom Login and Registration Pages in WordPress
In this tutorial, we show you how to easily build a custom login, registration and password reset page in WordPress using a plugin called ProfilePress.
Using WP_List_Table to Create WordPress Admin Tables
In this article/tutorial, Agbonghama Collins covers how to display custom data retrieved from the database in tabular format using the WP_List_Table class.
Social Logins in PHP with HybridAuth
Agbonghama explores a PHP package used for adding social logins to your PHP application. Log your users in with FB, Google, Github, etc!
OAuth, Twitter, the WordPress HTTP API and You
In this tutorial we'll cover OAuth, how Twitter uses it for authorizing HTTP requests to its API, and build a PHP class powered by the WordPress HTTP API.
No CAPTCHA reCAPTCHA Integration with WordPress
In this article we show you how to use the new No CAPTCHA reCAPTCHA, integrating it with the WordPress login, registration and comment forms.
All I Want for Christmas: Sendy
As part of our Christmas giveaway series, Agbonghama Collins took email marketing service Sendy for a spin — and we have five more licenses to give away.
Stop the Use of Disposable Email Addresses in WordPress
In this article, we introduce disposable email addresses (DEAs) and create a plugin using the HTTP API that prevents users from using them on your own site.
Integrating a CAPTCHA with the WordPress Comment Form
In this article we walk you through integrating a CAPTCHA with the WordPress comment system, using the WordPress HTTP API as you develop your own plugin.
Integrating a CAPTCHA with the WordPress Registration Form
In this tutorial, we will walk you through writing a plugin that will integrate CAPTCHA (Google's reCAPTCHA) to the default WordPress registration form.
Integrating a CAPTCHA with the WordPress Login Form
This tutorial shows you how to write a plugin that integrates a CAPTCHA with the WordPress login system using the HTTP API and Google's reCAPTCHA.
Building a Domain WHOIS and Social Data WordPress Widget
In this tutorial we show you how to consume APIs in WordPress using the HTTP API. As an example we build a simple domain WHOIS and social data widget.
Deep Dive into the WordPress HTTP API
This tutorial focusses on how to send or make a request to a web service or API using the WordPress HTTP API, using a real world example.
Build a Tabbed WordPress Login and Registration Widget
Learn how to create a tabbed WordPress login and registration widget so you can have a feature rich registration page on your WordPress powered sites.
Building a Disclaimer Notice Plugin for Multi-Author Blogs
We will build a simple plugin with an option page where a site administrator can add the disclaimer text which automatically gets appended to posts.
WordPress L10n: How to Translate Your Plugin
In this article we cover making a WordPress plugin ready for translation, as well as learning how to localize or translate a plugin into a new language.
WordPress i18n: Make Your Plugin Translation Ready
In this article we cover the process of i18n and internationalizing WordPress plugins and how you can can easily translate your plugin to other languages.
WordPress i18n and Localization
In this article we cover WordPress i18n and how to install (or convert) WordPress in your own language and convert an existing site to a localized version.
Build Your Own WordPress Contact Form Plugin in 5 Minutes
In this article we walk through the steps required to build your own WordPress contact form plugin.
How to Manage and Batch Install Your WordPress Plugins
One of the most loved features of WordPress is the Plugin system, in this article we show you how to easily batch install your WordPress plugins.
Creating a World Cup 2014 WordPress Widget
Agbonghama Collins uses a World Cup JSON API to create a up-to-the-minute World Cup 2014 WordPress Widget.