An Introduction to WordPress Plugin Development
By Simon Codrington,
Simon Codrington covers the basics of what you need to know about building your own WordPress plugins and best practices for WordPress plugin development.
By Simon Codrington,
Simon Codrington covers the basics of what you need to know about building your own WordPress plugins and best practices for WordPress plugin development.
By Jeff Smith,
Jeff Smith introduces a number of Angular plugins for Sublime Text that help make your Angular development efforts in Sublime a success.
By Matt Burnett,
Matt Burnett conducts a whistle-stop tour of ten essential Sublime Text plugins that will make you a happier and more productive JavaScript developer.
By Tahir Taous,
Forms are essential for most websites. In this article we cover the most popular, regularly updated and free contact form plugins for WordPress available.
By Jacob McMillen,
Jacob McMillen looks at six plugins that help solo entrepreneurs, or solopreneurs, automate more of their workflow.
By Ian Chandler,
Ian Chandler shares 9 WordPress plugins that will help you leverage the power of social media to get your content shared over and over again.
By Charles Costa,
Publishing your own eBooks can seem daunting, however WordPress' versatility makes eBook creation easy by using existing content and off-the-shelf plugins.
By Danish Ashrafi,
Danish Ashrafi shares some of the most popular Genesis Framework plugins and their key features that will help you extend and further enhance your website.
By Doyin Faith Kasumu,
Doyin Faith Kasumu introduces us to a powerful Ruby package - Wordmove, which offers a very fast and easy automated WordPress website deployment.
By Jason Daszkewicz,
Jason Daszkewicz compiled a list of newly released WordPress plugins in 2016 that can really skyrocket your website traffic and sales.
By Sayed Rahman,
Most leading CMS platforms like WordPress use Ajax in their architecture. Sayed Rahman walks through how to use Ajax in WordPress with a real world example.
By Jérémy Heleine,
In this quick tip, Jérémy Heleine covers how you can translate a WordPress plugin description to make it more user friendly in any language.
By Adeleye Mahmud,
Adeleye Mahmud covers some of the best known practices to help future proof your WordPress website
By Sally Wood,
If you’re developing a website for your business, Sally Wood covers some WordPress plugins for business websites you won't want to miss.
By Maria Ansari,
Maria Ansari shares everything you need to know to get started podcasting with WordPress, as well as some of the best plugins to use.
By Doyin Faith Kasumu,
Doyin Faith Kasumu reviews 8 of the best free related post plugins available on the WordPress repository to help boost user engagement on your site.
By Simon Codrington,
Simon Codrington digs a little deeper into WordPress hooks and how you can handle them both in a traditional sense and when dealing with classes or objects.
By Sally Wood,
Sally Wood covers a few more WordPress Plugins designed to make the lonely, angst-ridden life of the online writer just that smidgen easier.
By Valdio Veliu,
Last year Valdio Veliu wrote a popular article on his favorite plugins for Android Studio, now he's back with more to streamline your development process.
By Chris Burgess,
In this article, Chris Burgess explains what WordPress multisite is, examples of websites that use it, as well as some useful plugins and resources.
By Aleksander Koko,
Developers often use code from other libraries to reduce their amount of work. Aleksander Koko looks at dependency management in iOS with Carthage.
By Amit Diwan,
Amit Diwan covers some of the best WordPress multi-author management plugins and key features that are useful when managing multiple authors.
By Sally Wood,
Sally Wood shares WordPress plugins for musicians that will help encourage people to stay on your site, buy your music, go to gigs, and leave reviews.
By Ryan Chang,
Backups are critical, yet they're often overlooked. Ryan Chang shows you how to easily create scheduled backups for WordPress for free in 5 minutes.
By Rafay Saeed Ansari,
Rafay Saeed Ansari evaluates the top 5 responsive social sharing plugins for WordPress in depth and highlights the various standout features for each.
By Ben Shadle,
Ben Shadle shares an inside look at the WordPress Plugin Directory submission process with instructions on adding your plugin.
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie uses OctoberCMS to build project and team management functionality into it, creating a fantastic app in a matter of minutes!
By Rafay Saeed Ansari,
Rafay Saeed Ansari provides an overview of the top 5 premium pricing table plugins for WordPress that will help you make the right choice for your website.
By Scott Bolinger,
Scott Bollinger shares three options available to easily create a mobile app with WordPress, reviewing the pros and cons of each approach.
By Amit Diwan,
Amit Diwan compares 5 of the best WordPress backup plugins side-by-side and highlights key features you would expect to see in a good backup plugin.