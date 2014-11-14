The Most Popular WordPress Landing Page Plugins
By Sally Wood,
There is a multitude of WordPress Landing Page plugins available. Sally Wood covers a few of the most popular plugins and their distinct advantages.
By Drazen Prastalo,
Drazen Prastalo covers some of the best social sharing WordPress plugins you can use to provide an easy sharing experience for desktop and mobile visitors.
By Sally Wood,
Sally Wood explains why you should consider using a WordPress editorial calendar plugin, exploring 3 of the most popular options available.
By Tim Carr,
Tim Carr demonstrates how to build robust plugins that allow other developers to modify and extend the code, without making changes to your core plugin.
By Vildan Softic,
Aurelia exposes visual composition as a first-class feature. Vildan Softic explains how this helps you build a complex app out of small reusable components.
By Ben Shadle,
In this article, Ben Shadle takes a close look at four of the most popular third party WordPress commenting plugins: Disqus, Facebook, Livefyre and Google+.
By Narayan Prusty,
In this article we show you the process of designing an admin page that writes and reads from our file system using the WordPress Filesystem API.
By Charles Costa,
In this article, Charles Costa provides a summary of the top plugins in use by the top 500K sites using WordPress, broken down by category.
By James George,
With a search replacement plugin, you can add powerful search features to your WordPress site, making it easy for visitors to find what they're looking for.
By Elio Qoshi,
If you're organizing an event, then check out this article from Elio Qoshi that covers some of the best WordPress themes and plugins for managing events.
By Amit Diwan,
In this article we compare the top WordPress SEO plugins side-by-side, examining the key features and options we’d expect to see in a good SEO plugin.
By Chris Burgess,
WordPress maintenance can often be seen as a chore, but as you'll discover, with the right tools and processes you can save time and avoid costly outages.
By Jacob McMillen,
In this article, Jacob McMillen reviews 6 useful and completely free WordPress plugins that will help boost your WordPress website’s revenue.
By Narayan Prusty,
In this article, Narayan Prusty demonstrates and shows you how you can easily build your own social sharing plugin for WordPress from scratch.
By Yojance Rabelo,
In this article, we give you a brief overview of WooCommerce actions and filters, demonstrating what you can with even just a little bit of custom code.
By Jacob McMillen,
With an ever-growing list of quality plugins, WordPress can be tailor made for lead capture, turning your WordPress site into an email marketing machine.
By Narayan Prusty,
In this tutorial, I will show you how to create post series plugin. You can also integrate the same code into a theme and provide it as theme functionality.
By Sally Wood,
Sally looks at WordPress plugins for the next three phases of any content marketing program: social sharing, amplification, and monitoring and evaluation.
By Collins Agbonghama,
In this tutorial we'll cover OAuth, how Twitter uses it for authorizing HTTP requests to its API, and build a PHP class powered by the WordPress HTTP API.
By Jérémy Heleine,
This tutorial walks you through the steps for creating an awesome WordPress.org page for your plugin, essential to help users discover your work.
By Sally Wood,
Sally Wood examines the most popular WordPress plugins for successful content marketing, covering strategy, planning, organisation and content creation.
By Firdaus Zahari,
If you want to provide maximum compatibility with other plugins and themes available, asset handling in WordPress is definitely a skill you should master.
By Narayan Prusty,
In this tutorial we create a WordPress plugin that can disable our website for users of AdBlock or display alternative ads on our website to AdBlock users.
By Sally Wood,
In this article, we cover some of the best WordPress plugins for writers. Everything from editing and proofing through to revision control and statistics.
By Shaumik Daityari,
In this tutorial we show you how to let users easily add user generated content in WordPress. We'll cover the built-in features as well as a popular plugin.
By Collins Agbonghama,
In this article, we introduce disposable email addresses (DEAs) and create a plugin using the HTTP API that prevents users from using them on your own site.
By Chris Burgess,
In this article we walk you through WordPress.org's most popular plugins for 2014 and explore some of the other popular alternative plugins available.
By Narayan Prusty,
In this article we walk you through the basics needed to submit a plugin to the official WordPress.org Plugin Directory.
By Collins Agbonghama,
In this article we walk you through integrating a CAPTCHA with the WordPress comment system, using the WordPress HTTP API as you develop your own plugin.
By Yojance Rabelo,
Using Ajax in your WordPress website is easier than you think. With jQuery on your side, you can submit data, as well as receive data, in your own plugins.