Ian's articles
9 WordPress Plugins to Help Get More Social Shares
By Ian Chandler,
Ian Chandler shares 9 WordPress plugins that will help you leverage the power of social media to get your content shared over and over again.
A Killer WordPress Membership Site in under 1 Hour
By Ian Chandler,
In this guide, Ian Chandler explores the different plugin options you have to create a WordPress membership site and how you can set it up in under 1 hour.
Simple WordPress Ecommerce with Easy Digital Downloads
By Ian Chandler,
Ian Chandler provides a walk through of the process to setup your first digital download and integrate the Easy Digital Downloads plugin with your site.
The Best Free Marketing Plugins for WordPress
By Ian Chandler,
Ian Chandler shares a curated list of the best plugins to optimize your site in terms of email marketing, ecommerce, blogging, forms & social sharing.
How to Start a Freelance Writing Career for $0
By Ian Chandler,
Ian Chandler shares his simple method for starting a freelance writing career from scratch with no financial outlay.
Quick Tip: Boost Opt-ins with Contact Form 7 for WordPress
By Ian Chandler,
Ian Chandler covers how to increase opt-ins with Contact Form 7 by creating an auto-checked box that will help your email list grow by leaps and bounds.
Quick Tip: Connect WordPress RSS Feeds to Social Networks
By Ian Chandler,
Ian Chandler walks through the process of finding and parsing your WordPress RSS feeds and displaying your activity on various social media networks.
Quick Tip: Using Jetpack’s Publicize for Easy WordPress Social Sharing
By Ian Chandler,
Ian Chandler discusses how with Jetpack’s Publicize feature, you can instantly share posts on social media networks.
10 Minutes to a Better WordPress Sidebar
By Ian Chandler,
While there are no official rules for what a WordPress sidebar should look like, there are a few design concepts you can keep in mind while designing yours.
Creating a Hello Bar with WordPress
By Ian Chandler,
Ian Chandler explores the success of the 'Hello Bar' and walks through the steps to create a Hello Bar with WordPress in a matter of minutes.
9 of the Best WordPress Portfolio Plugins
By Ian Chandler,
Ian Chandler covers 9 of the best WordPress portfolio plugins available, both free and paid. They're all packed with useful features and are simple to use.