Yojance Rabelo
Yojance Rabelo has been using WordPress to build all kinds of Websites since July 2006. In his free time he likes to try out new technologies, mainly PHP and JavaScript based, and also playing with his EV3RSTORM, a Lego MINDSTORMS robot. He maintains his own blog among other sites about various topics.
Yojance's articles
WooCommerce Actions and Filters to Manipulate the Cart
By Yojance Rabelo,
In this article we show you how to work with the WooCommerce cart. We'll use several examples working with the cart, using WooCommerce actions and filters.
Mastering WooCommerce Actions and Filters
By Yojance Rabelo,
In this article, we give you a brief overview of WooCommerce actions and filters, demonstrating what you can with even just a little bit of custom code.
Creating a WooCommerce Redeem Coupon Page
By Yojance Rabelo,
In this article we show you how to allow your customers to easily redeem a product they have already paid for via a WooCommerce redeem products page.
Adding Ajax to Your WordPress Plugin
By Yojance Rabelo,
Using Ajax in your WordPress website is easier than you think. With jQuery on your side, you can submit data, as well as receive data, in your own plugins.
Mastering WordPress Cron for Scheduling Events
By Yojance Rabelo,
WordPress Cron is one of the most useful features that you'll want to learn and understand if you spend a great deal of time working with WordPress.
Building a WooCommerce Payment Extension
By Yojance Rabelo,
In this article we'll build a working WooCommerce payment extension for WordPress. With this extension we'll connect to the Authorize.net payment processor.
OptionTree – Advanced Options
By Yojance Rabelo,
In this article we explore some of the more advanced options for OptionTree that you can include in your WordPress theme with just a few clicks.
Setting Minimum Checkout Requirements in WooCommerce
By Yojance Rabelo,
In this article we show you a few ways how to set minimum checkout restrictions and requirements in WooCommerce without the need for plugins.
OptionTree – A Theme Options UI Builder for WordPress
By Yojance Rabelo,
In this article we introduce you to OptionTree, a powerful Theme Options UI Building for WordPress.