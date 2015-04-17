Vildan Softic is a consultant and software developer from Graz/Austria. He is passionate about developing Single Page Applications, grinding LOB Apps with .NET and is pushing more and more towards Node.JS development. Moreover, he is hopelessly in love with the Durandal Framework and, while still using other libraries in his day job, he's working hard contributing as a core team member as much as possible to Aurelia.
Vildan's articles
Developing Angular Apps without a Back End Using MockBackend
Look ma, no server! Don’t be held up waiting for the API to be built. Vildan Softic shows how to develop apps with the Angular 2 MockBackend class.
Managing State in Aurelia with Higher Order Components
Vildan Softic demonstrates how to structure an Aurelia app to use a React/Redux architecture, without sacrificing the power of Aurelia's two-way binding.
Host, Publish and Manage Private npm Packages with Verdaccio
Want to manage your own modules with npm, without making them public? Vildan Softic shows how to host private npm packages to use within your organisation.
Managing State in Aurelia: How to Use Aurelia with Redux
Vildan Softic looks at using Aurelia with Redux to manage state in your Aurelia apps, and in so doing builds a markdown editor with undo/redo functionality.
Pragmatic Uses of Monkey Patching in JavaScript
Vildan Softic looks at using monkey patching to alter code at runtime, arguing developers should understand how to safely use this controversial technique
Composition in Aurelia.io: Creating a Report Builder
Aurelia exposes visual composition as a first-class feature. Vildan Softic explains how this helps you build a complex app out of small reusable components.
Extending HTML the Aurelia.io Way
Expanding our Aurelia Reddit client, Aurelia core team member, Vildan Softic, demonstrates how to extend HTML by leveraging custom elements and attributes.