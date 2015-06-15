Ben cofounded a web development company with his brother Lee 5+ years ago. He luxuriates in building WordPress plugins. Ben and his brother built WPMerchant to make it cheap and easy for anyone to sell products/subscriptions on WordPress. Ben also enjoys learning about lead generation and the brothers relish helping others get more customers through their TemplateLauncher landing pages.
Ben's articles
Publishing a Plugin to the WordPress Plugin Directory
By Ben Shadle,
Ben Shadle shares an inside look at the WordPress Plugin Directory submission process with instructions on adding your plugin.
WP API – Using the WordPress REST API
By Ben Shadle,
Ben Shadle explores the WordPress REST API (WP API), looking at extensibility, limitations, installation instructions, use cases and example API requests.
A Comprehensive Comparison of WordPress Commenting Plugins
By Ben Shadle,
In this article, Ben Shadle takes a close look at four of the most popular third party WordPress commenting plugins: Disqus, Facebook, Livefyre and Google+.