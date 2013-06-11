Jacob McMillen is a marketing copywriter and content strategist. His blog Digital Careerist helps businesses grow and freelancers make bank. Head on over to grab his free guide: 2 Fail-Proof Marketing Strategies For Businesses On A Budget.
Jacob's articles
Grab our free printable Mailchimp cheat sheet so that you can refer to common actions with ease.
The Beginner’s Guide to Website Staging
Jacob McMillen shows you how to use your web host's staging environment features.
5 Best WordPress Site Builders for the Technically Challenged
Jacob McMillen takes a look at five WordPress site builders that enable entrepreneurs to create custom sites even when they can't afford a development team.
The 5 Best WordPress Themes for SEO Visibility
Jacob McMillen finds some of the best WordPress themes for users who want the greatest SEO benefit.
6 Essential WordPress Plugins for Solopreneurs
Jacob McMillen looks at six plugins that help solo entrepreneurs, or solopreneurs, automate more of their workflow.
7 Setup Tips for WordPress Beginners
Check out these tips for WordPress beginners in Jacob McMillen's quickstart guide for new users.
How to Write a Good Response to a Client/Customer Complaint
Customers with resolved complaints are more likely to become repeat customers than those who don't complain at all. Here's how to respond to a customer complaint.
8 Remarkable WordPress Themes with Sales Ready Landing Pages
These WordPress themes will give you everything you need to start making money with your site including a customizable homepage that is designed to convert.
Why Planning Your Income Is the Best Way to Earn It
Jacob McMillen talks about the importance of planning monthly income targets for freelancers.
4 things I Wish I’d Known Before I Start Being a Freelancer
Jacob McMillen shares four lessons he wish he'd been taught at the start of his freelance career.
WordPress Email Marketing Plugins vs All-in-one Options
In this article, Jacob McMillen talks about WordPress email marketing plugins and dedicated services, highlighting some of the traps for unsuspecting users.
8 Top WordPress Popup Plugins and Why You Should Try Them
In this article, Jacob McMillen looks at 8 of the top WordPress popup plugins. These plugins make utilizing popups on your website ridiculously easy.
6 Free WordPress Plugins to Help Boost Your Site’s Revenue
In this article, Jacob McMillen reviews 6 useful and completely free WordPress plugins that will help boost your WordPress website’s revenue.
Turn Your WordPress Site into an Email Marketing Machine
With an ever-growing list of quality plugins, WordPress can be tailor made for lead capture, turning your WordPress site into an email marketing machine.
Optimizing Conversions: It’s All About the “Why”
Are You Missing the Point of Social Media?
Making The Pitch
In this article, Jacob McMillen gives a few tips when making a pitch.