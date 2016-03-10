Matt is a professional software developer and is passionate about web dev. Find out more about him at mawburn.com.
Matt's articles
An Introduction to JSX
An introduction to JSX, explaining how it makes development easier, and why you shouldn’t be worried about separation-of-concerns issues.
10 Essential Sublime Text Plugins for JavaScript Developers
Matt Burnett conducts a whistle-stop tour of ten essential Sublime Text plugins that will make you a happier and more productive JavaScript developer.
10 jQuery Time Picker Plugins
Matt Burnett presents 10 jQuery time picker plugins to help you add a touch of class to your web pages when asking users to input a time.
14 jQuery Modal Dialog Boxes
A great way to show information to your user, Matt Burnet presents 14 stylish and configurable jQuery Modal Dialog boxes that you can drop into any project.