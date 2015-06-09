GIF, PNG, JPG or SVG. Which One To Use?
By Gabrielle Gosha, Jennifer Farley,
This short guide outlines the differences between the file types and also uses a couple of examples to show you how the file sizes vary.
By Ada Ivanoff,
Ada Ivanoff shows 10 of her favorite Free UI Templates for Android Lollipop and iOS 8 application design.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Check out these 40+ free templates for business, including for invoices, project management, marketing and more.
By Valdio Veliu,
Valdio Veliu looks at the RecyclerView in Android, perfect for handling long lists of data efficiently.
By Ada Ivanoff,
When you are a beginner, it's easy to get confused about where to start. To make it easy for you here are 12 Android tutorials to start with.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Once you're getting some traffic, it's time to earn money from your site. Here are 10 proven strategies you can use.
By Simon Codrington, Sam Deering,
Web developers always need SelectBox and Drop-down menus, so we've compiled a list of 13 of the best jQuery Selectbox/Drop-down Plugins.
By Amber Leigh Turner,
Many of us actively use sites like Twitter and Facebook to promote our businesses. Let's look at 20 social networking sites for business professionals.
By James Hibbard, Sam Deering,
How to use jQuery's JSONP to get around the cross domain issues when loading external scripts by using an AJAX request that has a callback function.
By Jérémy Heleine, Sam Deering,
Pagination seems too cumbersome for some and infinite scrolling is where many are headed. Here are 6 jQuery infinite scrolling demos to get you started.
By Ritesh Kumar, Sam Deering,
Some people still like to scroll both ways. Here are 10 jQuery horizontal scroll demos and plugins to help things run smoothly.
By Matt Burnett,
Matt Burnett presents 10 jQuery time picker plugins to help you add a touch of class to your web pages when asking users to input a time.
By Florian Rappl,
Florian Rappl demonstrates how to use jQuery's getJSON helper to load JSON-encoded data from a server using a GET HTTP request.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Here's how to use a popular AI engine to classify uploaded images of dogs into breeds - much like Microsoft's What-Dog app, but in only 80 lines of code!
By Ritesh Kumar,
Ritesh Kumar shares a list of his favorite jQuery and HTML5 WYSIWYG plugins that are easy for developers to integrate into a site, making content editing a happy experience for all users of your website.
By Craig Buckler,
How can you decide which programming language to use when faced with conflicting advice, surveys and opinions? Craig reveals the best way to start...
By Craig Buckler,
Welcome to 2016. Craig looks back over the past year and discusses the winners and losers in the active browser market.
By Aldo Ziflaj,
Aldo Ziflaj looks at Microsoft's App Studio, a handy free tool for creating basic Windows Phone apps.
By Craig Buckler,
Are you puzzled by SQL and NoSQL? Are you unsure what to use in your next project? Craig discusses the primary differences in on handy summary.
By Thomas Greco,
Tom Greco demonstrates how to validate user input in AngularJS using Angular's recently introduced ngMessages module, which keeps your code nice and DRY.
By Ravi,
In this article, Ravi Kiran explains how to use Angular 2 and TypeScript to build a simple application.
By Ophelie Lechat,
Every MIME type, listed in one convenient table.
By Joyce Echessa,
Joyce Echessa demonstrates how the Android Design Support library can bring Material Design to older Android versions.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig recommends several packages and themes that transform GitHub's Atom from a being good editor into a truly great editor.
By Jay Raj,
Jay Raj investigates 3 options for creating mobile apps without writing a line of code.
By Craig Buckler,
Choosing a server-side language is a subjective decision. Should you consider the reliable PHP or the more revolutionary Node.js? Let battle commence...
By Simon Codrington,
Simon Codrington explains how to use jQuery and CSS3 to add scroll-based animations to your site and thereby offer your users a more engaging experience.
By Sandeep Panda,
This article explores Angular's $resource, which provides an out of the box solution for working with RESTful APIs.
By Ashraff Hathibelagal,
Ashraff Hathibelagal introduces Microsoft's Visual Studio Code (VSCode), covering Linux installation, IntelliSense, debugging and version control.
By Craig Buckler,
Are you looking to learn a new language? Craig examines those which are most advertised and well-paid. But does that make them the best?