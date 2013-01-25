Sandeep is the Co-Founder of Hashnode. He loves startups and web technologies.
Sandeep's articles
An Overview of JavaScript Promises
This article explores JavaScript’s new Promises API, showing how you can leverage promises in your JavaScript development.
Getting Started with React and JSX
This article provides a primer on the React view system and JSX templating language.
Creating a CRUD App in Minutes with Angular’s $resource
This article explores Angular's $resource, which provides an out of the box solution for working with RESTful APIs.
Using Redis with Node.js
This article explains how Node.js applications can integrate with Redis data stores.
Integrated and Collaborative Code Reviewing with Beanstalk
Code review is an essential part of any development team's process. Sandeep Panda explains how to improve the process with Beanstalk's collaborative tools.
The Basics of Node.js Streams
This article explores the basics of Node's readable and writable streams.
Creating a Note Taking App with React and Flux
This article shows how a simple note taking application can be built using React and the Flux pattern.
Why I Love AngularJS and You Should Too
This article is a promo for the latest SitePoint AngularJS book, AngularJS: Novice to Ninja, written by Sandeep Panda.
10 Tips to Make Your Node.js Web App Faster
This article looks at 10 simple tasks that can improve performance of a Node.js web application.
Creating RESTful APIs with Express 4
This article explains how Express 4 is used to easily create RESTful APIs.
Understanding Angular’s $apply() and $digest()
This article explores Angular's $apply() function and the $digest cycle. The reader will learn when $apply() must be called manually.
Creating Three Way Data Binding with Firebase and Angular
This article explores how FireBase can be used to create a three way data binding, building on Angular's existing two way binding.
Understanding Knockout
This article explores the Knockout framework and explains the MVVM software pattern.
Creating a Typeahead Widget with AngularJS
This article shows how AngularJS can be harnessed to create a typeahead widget that provides suggestions when a user begins entering text.
Creating a Slide Show Plugin With AngularJS
This tutorial teaches the reader how to create a slide show plugin using AngularJS, and no jQuery DOM manipulation code.
A Practical Guide to AngularJS Directives – Part Two
This article is the second in a series that explores AngularJS directives. This conclusion includes a sample note taking application.
A Deeper Dive Into JavaScript Promises
This article continues the exploration of JavaScript's new Promises API.
Unit and End to End Testing in AngularJS
This article explains how to create unit tests using AngularJS. From there, the article moves on to end to end testing in AngularJS.
Yii Routing, Active Record and Caching
Learn the basics of routing, caching and active record in the Yii PHP framework
Hashing Passwords with the PHP 5.5 Password Hashing API
Using the HTML5 Constraint API for Form Validation
Creating Offline HTML5 Apps with AppCache
Build a CRUD App with Yii in Minutes
Yii is very powerful when it comes to developing Web 2.0 projects. In fact, we just saw how easy it is to create a fully functional CRUD system in only a few minutes!
Crop and Resize Images with ImageMagick
If you let users upload photos, cropping/resizing functionality will come in handy. See how you can create an image cropping tool with ImageMagick and PHP.
Creating a Notepad app with indexedDB
In this tutorial, you'll learn how to create a Notepad app with indexedDB. indexedDB allows developers to persist data within the web browser.
Introduction to the HTML5 WebSockets API
This article introduces the HTML5 WebSockets API. The readers are provided with an introductory client page and server.
Parsing XML With SimpleXML
Using PHP’s SimpleXML extension that was introduced back in PHP 5.0, working with XML is very easy to do.
8 Practices to Secure Your Web App
When it comes to application security, in addition to securing your hardware and platform, you also need to write your code securely.
An Overview of the JavaScript History API
This tutorial gives an overview of the JavaScript History API and explains how to use this feature while designing modern web applications.
Basic Canvas Animation Using JavaScript
In this article, readers will learn about the canvas element, including how it can be manipulated using JavaScript.