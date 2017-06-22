Designer, writer, mentor. Founder of UX Tricks.
An Introduction to Prototyping with Figma
By Daniel Schwarz,
One problem with mockups is that they're often static. But they don't have to be! Learn how to create an interactive mockup when prototyping with Figma.
An Introduction to Wireframing with Figma
By Daniel Schwarz,
Wireframes are important for ensuring good UX. Learn how to use Figma to figure out the best UX design workflow for your layout.
The Best Free Monospace Fonts for Developers, Compared
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz compares the best monospace fonts for developers that make coding a little easier on the eyes.
A Guide to HTML & CSS Forms (No Hacks!)
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz shows how to mark up forms using only HTML and CSS, covering new CSS3 options that make it easier to style inputs.
Fonts and Colors Used by Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google and More
By Daniel Schwarz,
A cheatsheet of the fonts and colors used by Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, Messenger, Snapchat, Whatsapp and YouTube, with links to official brand assets.
Free Fonts: Best Sources for Free Font Downloads
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz suggests the best places to find free fonts in 2020, along with tips and usage advice to think about when choosing a font for the web.
Finding the Perfect Remote Job Opportunity
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz takes a deep dive into what remote workers should look for in a remote employer, and how to land the perfect remote job opportunity.
15+ Figma Plugins to Help You Design Better
By Daniel Schwarz,
Dan Schwarz looks at some of the best Figma plugins you can install to get extra functionality and improve your design workflow.
How to Design for Screen Readers with Adobe XD CC
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz offers tips on designing for screen readers, and walks through how Adobe XD CC’s design handoff and voice prototyping features help with this.
Productive Remote Work (When Your Mental Health Says “No”)
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz explores the downsides of remote work and offers tips for aligning your mind and body to make remote working work for you.
8 of the Best Design Handoff Tools
By Daniel Schwarz,
Without design handoff, devs are forced to make guesses that can result in mistakes and bad UX. Daniel Schwarz looks at the best design handoff tools currently available.
The 9 Best Mind Mapping Tools for Designers
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz looks at the types of mind maps that are used in UX, and the mind mapping tools that are used to create them.
7 Worst UX Mistakes Limiting Your Growth
By Daniel Schwarz,
Let’s take a look at some of the worst UX mistakes we’ll really, really want to avoid while trying to “scale up” our businesses.
How Analytics Helped Solve a UX Issue
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz investigates various ways Google Analytics can uncover how your users are navigating your website and to give insights into user journeys and potential problem areas.
7 Cross-Browser Testing Tools You Need in 2019
By Daniel Schwarz,
Though browsers are arguably more reliable than they've ever been, we still can't forget about cross-browser testing tools. Here are 7 top options for you.
15 Top Prototyping Tools Go Head-to-Head
By Dave Kearney, Daniel Schwarz,
Dave Kearney compares the top 15 prototyping tools disrupting the design tool market today, with video overviews of each one.
7 Awesome Wireframing Tools You Should Be Using
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz introduces wireframing — a design exercise that can radically improve user experience — and looks at the best wireframing tools.
Designing for Different Cultures with Location Demographics
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz shows how the Location feature of Google Analytics can be used to spot UX problems that may be related to culture or regional issues.
Descriptive Analytics vs Diagnostic Analytics
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel explains the difference between descriptive and diagnostic analytics, and how diagnostic analytics needs to inform descriptive analytics.
5 Pitfalls to Avoid When Reading Analytics
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz discusses the mindset required to understand the needs of your users, and five pitfalls to avoid when interpreting analytics data.
An Introduction to A/B Testing
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz explains A/B and multivariate testing, how to conduct tests in a structured and progressive way, and lists some popular testing tools.
5 Myths About Data-driven Design
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz exposes five common myths about data-driven design that cause designers to overlook user-related data that's critical for effective UX.
UX Analytics: What They Are, and Why They Matter
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz introduces the meaning of the term UX Analytics, and explains why the data derived from analytics is so important in the field of UX.
How to Prototype Interactions with Adobe XD
By Daniel Schwarz,
The following is a short extract from our book, Jump Start Adobe XD, written by Daniel Schwarz, a highly practical tutorial.
How to Use Adobe XD’s Smart Guides
By Daniel Schwarz,
Smart guides illustrate how objects align to one another — they can display the distance between layers, or whether a layer has snapped to another.
How to Publish Responsive Websites with Sketch and Launchpad
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz shows us how to design and publish static HTML/CSS websites using Sketch and two Sketch Plugins (Auto Layout and Launchpad).
Incredible Design Tools & Resources, August 2017
By Daniel Schwarz, Alex Walker,
Daniel and Alex list the best design tools and resources featured on Product Hunt in August 2017. You really don't want to miss out on these!
How to Pick Stock Photos that Captivate Users
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz looks at the factors you need to consider when choosing stock photography that increases conversions.
Bridging the Gap Between UX and Copywriting
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz discusses UX writing, why it's important for designers to be excellent writers, and how punctuation can make copy look and sound appealing.
How to Build a Virtual Design Team with 99designs
By Daniel Schwarz,
99designs is a marketplace for finding the best design talent, but did you know that you can curate your own on-call team of super-designers? Here's how.