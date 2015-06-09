Getting Started With Microsoft Visual Studio Code on Linux

Microsoft Visual Studio is one of the most powerful integrated development environments available, with one downside: it's only available for Windows. In order to attract Linux and Mac users to the Visual Studio family of development tools, Microsoft recently launched Visual Studio Code (or VSCode for short)—a truly cross-platform code editor that is both fast and light-weight.

VSCode works equally well on Linux, Mac, and Windows. However, because Microsoft Visual Studio 2013 itself is available on Windows, VSCode is most likely to see more adoption among Linux and Mac users who, until now, had to make do with simpler alternatives such as Sublime Text, Atom or Komodo Edit for web development.

Here are some features that might make VSCode a compelling alternative to your present code editor:

intelligent code completion

linting

interactive debugging

version control

support for build tools such as Gulp and Jake.

In most of the other popular code editors, these features are only available after you install the appropriate plugins manually—if they are available at all.

In this tutorial, I'm going to show you how to install and use VSCode on Ubuntu, one of the most popular Linux distros.

Note: if you're a Windows user, you can still follow this tutorial by skipping all the command-line installations. You just have to use the Windows installer instead, which sets everything up for you.

Prerequisites

In order to follow this tutorial, you're going to need:

A 64-bit computer running Ubuntu 14.04 or higher

A sudo user

Installation

Create a directory for VSCode.

mkdir ~/VSCode

Enter that directory, and use wget to download VSCode.

cd ~/VSCode wget 'http://download.microsoft.com/download/9/5/4/9549F9CC-2663-40D7-8CB6-244D7C4C3CDA/VSCode-linux-x64.zip'

Extract the archive using unzip .

unzip VSCode-linux-x64.zip

Create a link to the executable named Code inside /usr/local/bin/ so that it can be run from any directory.

sudo ln -s $PWD/Code /usr/local/bin/code

Start VSCode by typing in code . You should be able to see the welcome screen now:

Creating a Project

In the present release of VSCode, there isn't an option to create a new project. However, it can treat existing directories as projects. For it to do so, all you have to do is pass the directory as a command line argument to code . For example, for it treat the directory ~/JustAnotherApp as a project, you could type in:

cd ~/JustAnotherApp code .

If your project doesn't have any files yet, here's what you will see:

You can now click on the name of your project to see buttons that let you create new files and folders:

Using IntelliSense

IntelliSense is an umbrella term used by Microsoft that covers features such as automatic code completion and context-aware code suggestions. These are really helpful for increasing productivity, especially when you are using a new API or library. In the present preview release of VSCode, IntelliSense is available on all platforms for JavaScript, CSS, HTML and a few other languages. In this tutorial, I'll show you how to use it in your Node.js projects.

To view IntelliSense's suggestions, all you have to do is press Control+Space. For example, in your project's package.json , invoking IntelliSense will list all the available fields:

Similarly, pressing Control+Space in your Javascript files, you can see the fields and methods available in certain common classes and objects.

However, these suggestions are not available for all classes. For instance, if you try to look at the fields and methods available in an instance of express , you'll find nothing by default:

To solve this problem, you need the relevant TypeScript type definitions. To get these definitions, you can use TSD (TypeScript Definition manager for DefinitelyTyped), an npm module.

If you don't have it already, install it from the terminal using:

npm install tsd@next -g

Now, inside your project directory, you can use tsd to install the type definitions you want. For example, to install the type definitions for the Express framework, you have to type in the following:

tsd install express --save

This will create a file named tsd.d.ts inside your project, in a directory called typings . Reference this file inside VSCode by adding the following code to your JavaScript file:

/// <reference path="typings/tsd.d.ts" />

You can now press Control+Space to see that suggestions are available for objects that belong to the Express framework:

Debugging

In most light-weight code editors, debugging support is either absent, or is supported only with the help of plugins. VSCode, on the other hand, sports a built-in interactive debugger that can vastly improve your coding experience. The first time you try to use the debugger in your Node.js project, VSCode generates a file named launch.json that contains various configuration details. This file might need a few changes depending on your project. The most important fields in this configuration are name and program . By default, name has the value Launch app.js and program has the value app.js . You need to change these to match the files in your project. For example, if the name of your project's main file is index.js instead of app.js , your launch.json should contain:

"name" : "Launch index.js", "program" : "index.js"

Though it works out of the box on Windows, on Ubuntu (and most other Linux distros and Mac OS X), you need to install Mono 3.10.0 or higher for the debugger to work. Without it, trying to start the debugger will fail:

To install the latest version of Mono, you need to add a new PPA to Ubuntu's software sources. Do so by opening a terminal and typing in:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:ermshiperete/monodevelop

You can now install Mono using apt-get .

sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install monodevelop-current

Finally, create a link to the mono executable inside /usr/bin :

sudo ln -s /opt/monodevelop/bin/mono /usr/bin/mono

Return to VSCode and start the debug again. You should see it working:

Using Version Control

On all platforms, VSCode supports version control with Git. To use this feature, you need to have Git installed on your computer. On Ubuntu, you can install Git by opening a terminal again and typing in the following:

sudo apt-get install git

Go back to VSCode, and click on the Git button in the toolbar. You'll be prompted to initialize a new repository:

Once initialized, VSCode shows you all the files that need to be committed or updated. Committing is as simple as typing in a commit message and clicking on the check mark:

Using Markdown Preview

On all platforms, VSCode supports Markdown preview, and it works without any additional installations. When you are editing a markdown file, pressing Control+Shift+V at any time will display a preview of the file.

For example, if your Markdown file looks like this:

… the preview will show this:

Conclusion

You now know how to install and run Visual Studio Code—the first development tool from Microsoft's Visual Studio family that supports Linux—on your Ubuntu system. Though the set up process is slightly involved, you should give it a try in order to experience its slick and streamlined interface that's optimized for web development.

As of May 2015, VSCode was still in preview, with improvements and new features likely to appear in following months. Updates are easy to install, and are available for all platforms at the same time.

If you have any questions or comments about this guide, please let me know. Have you tried VSCode already? If so, what did you think?