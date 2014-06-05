Rabi Kiran (a.k.a. Ravi Kiran) is a developer working on Microsoft Technologies at Hyderabad. These days, he is spending his time on JavaScript frameworks like Angular JS, latest updates to JavaScript in ES6 and ES7, Web Components, Node.js and also on several Microsoft technologies including ASP.NET 5, SignalR and C#. He is an active blogger, an author at SitePoint and at DotNetCurry. He is rewarded with Microsoft MVP (ASP.NET/IIS) and DZone MVB awards for his contribution to the community.
Modular JavaScript: A Beginners Guide to SystemJS & jspm
Ravi Kiran introduces you to jspm and SystemJS that let you load any module format (ES6, AMD, CommonJS and globals) directly from any registry.
Asynchronous APIs Using the Fetch API and ES6 Generators
Ravi Kiran demonstrates how to combine powerful new ES6 features (namely generators, Promises and the Fetch API) to create asynchronous APIs in JavaScript.
Transpiling ES6 Modules to AMD & CommonJS Using Babel & Gulp
Ravi Kiran demonstrates how to use Gulp to compile ES6 modules into both the CommonJS and AMD formats, using a previous Angular project by way of an example
Getting Started with Angular 2 using TypeScript
In this article, Ravi Kiran explains how to use Angular 2 and TypeScript to build a simple application.
AngularJS Testing: Bootstrap Blocks, Routes, Events, and Animations
In this article Ravi Kiran covers most of the AngularJS testing tips that he learned over the past two years. You'd better not miss it!
AngularJS Testing Tips: Testing Directives
Ravi Kiran continues to discuss how to test AngularJS-based projects by teaching you how to test directives.
An Introduction to the Futuristic New Router in AngularJS
Ravi Kiran takes us on a tour of AngularJS's new router and demonstrates how it solves many problems (e.g. parallel and nested views) that ngRoute couldn't.
Unit Testing in AngularJS: Services, Controllers & Providers
Thanks to dependency injection, AngularJS makes it easy to unit test your code. Ravi Kiran shares some tips on testing services, controllers and providers.
Introduction to Object.observe
In this article Ravi Kiran describes Object.observe, a feature part of the ECMAScript 7 specifications, that allows for native two-way binding.
Writing AngularJS Apps Using ES6
This article explains how ECMAScript 6 can be used to write AngularJS applications.
Mocking Dependencies in AngularJS Tests
This article provides pointers on mocking dependencies in AngularJS unit tests.
Using RequireJS in AngularJS Applications
This article explains how RequireJS can be used in AngularJS applications.
JavaScript Animations in AngularJS Applications
Ravi Kiran looks at dealing with JavaScript-based animations in the AngularJS framework, helping us improve the UI of our one-page apps.
Adding CSS Animations to AngularJS Applications
This article shows how CSS animations can be incorporated into common AngularJS directives.
Creating Charting Directives Using AngularJS and D3.js
This article shows how D3.js can be using to create data driven directives in AngularJS applications.
Implementing Authentication in Angular Applications
This article explains how authentication is setup in Angular applications. The reader will learn how to log in, log out, and secure routes.