Owner and Creative Director of January Creative in Nashville, Tennessee, Amber has been a self-employed graphic and web designer for over 14 years, starting early in her collegiate career. Amber has a unique passion for not only all things design, but all things business as well. Freelancing as a student gave Amber an opportunity to write a student freelancing book, appropriately named Students Freelancing 101: A Start to Finish Course to Becoming a Student Freelancing, to help other students who want to start freelancing.
Amber Leigh's articles
Five Ways to Remove Backgrounds in Photoshop in 2021
Need to remove an image background? Learn five ways to remove backgrounds in Photoshop, depending on the kind of image you're working with.
20 Social Networking Sites for Business Professionals
Many of us actively use sites like Twitter and Facebook to promote our businesses. Let's look at 20 social networking sites for business professionals.
How to Stay Healthy While Freelancing from Home
Amber Leigh Turner looks at some common work-from-home health pitfalls and how to avoid them.
Is the Traditional Freelancing Advice Antiquated?
Amber Leigh Turner asks if we're doing new freelancers a disservice with the quality of business advice available.
The Backup Paycheck Fund: How to Beat the Freelance Feast or Famine Cycle
Amber Leigh Turner shares a technique for evening out the income spikes and dips of the freelance life.