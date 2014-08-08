George's articles
Animating Bootstrap Carousels with GSAP’s Animation Library
By George Martsoukos,
George Martsoukos digs into the art of animating Bootstrap carousels with stylish-looking animations using GSAP — the GreenSock Animation Platform.
A Full-screen Bootstrap Carousel with Random Initial Image
By George Martsoukos,
George customizes Bootstrap's carousel component, converting it to a full-screen Bootstrap Carousel slideshow and randomizing the first slide on page load.
Quick Tip: User Sortable Lists with Flexbox and jQuery
By George Martsoukos,
George Martsoukos shows how to build a simple Flexbox and jQuery plugin which sorts elements based on the values of their custom data attributes.
Animated Filtering & Sorting with the MixItUp 3 JS Library
By George Martsoukos,
George Martsoukos introduces MixItUp 3, a high-performance JavaScript library that allows you to animate filtering and sorting of page content.
Quick Tip: How z-index and Auto Margins Work in Flexbox
By George Martsoukos,
George Martsoukos looks at Flexbox and how to use z-index and auto margins in your CSS layouts.
Building a Filtering Component with CSS Animations & jQuery
By George Martsoukos,
George shows you how to use jQuery and CSS keyframe animations to build an animated list filtering component.
Quick Tip: Fixing the font-weight Problem on Hover States
By George Martsoukos,
You may have run into the problem of the "jump" effect when adding bold to hover states on text links. George looks at a few ways to solve this issue.
Using Modern CSS to Build a Responsive Image Grid
By George Martsoukos,
George takes a look at a few different techniques for building a mobile-first, responsive image grid using flexbox and calc().
Implementing “Show More/Less” Functionality with Pure CSS
By George Martsoukos,
George uses the checkbox hack and demonstrates how to create a show more/less component with CSS and no JavaScript.
How 3 Modern Tools are Using Flexbox Grids
By George Martsoukos,
George examines and builds demonstrations to show off how three different modern tools are using flexbox to build cutting-edge grids.
Building a Responsive Mega Menu with Foundation
By George Martsoukos,
Foundation 5 doesn't have a "mega menu" component. George uses some existing Foundation styles to create a responsive mega menu with just CSS.
Responsive Data Tables: A Comprehensive List of Solutions
By George Martsoukos,
George Martsoukos examines solutions, along with demos, for a number of different techniques for achieving responsive tables.
Useful Compass Features for Web Development
By George Martsoukos,
George, shows us 8 different features available with the Compass framework that shows it's more than a mixin library for vendor prefixes.
Semantic Markup with Foundation 5 and Sass
By George Martsoukos,
George shows us how we can use the power of Foundation and keep our HTML lean and semantic.
Sass Basics: Operators
By George Martsoukos,
George goes through the operators that are available with Sass, what they do and how to use them.
Understanding Bootstrap’s Affix and ScrollSpy plugins
By George Martsoukos,
Have you ever noticed the dynamic, fixed navigation on Bootstrap's documentation pages? George explains how to use the two plugins to make that work.
Getting Started with Skeleton, the Simple CSS Boilerplate
By George Martsoukos,
George looks at a simple, responsive solution to solve your framework needs: Skeleton, a CSS boilerplate with limited features.
Super-fast Responsive Layouts with Jeet
By George Martsoukos,
George introduces us to Jeet a grid system that works with Sass or Stylus that keeps the grid in the CSS and not in the markup
Grid System Comparison: Bootstrap 3 vs. Foundation 5
By George Martsoukos,
George Martsoukos compares the grid systems of the two most popular CSS frameworks: Bootstrap and Foundation.
CSS Sprites with Sass and Compass
By George Martsoukos,
George Martsoukos shows us some of the basic functionality that's built into Compass to help make CSS sprites that much easier and quicker.
An Introduction to Icon Fonts with Font Awesome and IcoMoon
By George Martsoukos,
George Martsoukos introduces icon fonts, talking about pros and cons, and then shows some examples using some popular choices.
An Introduction to jQuery Scroll-based Animations
By George Martsoukos,
George Martsoukos provides an introduction to creating scroll-based animations and effects using jQuery.