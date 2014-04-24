I'm a web designer & developer from Trinidad & Tobago, with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. I love the logical side of the web, and I'm an artist/painter at heart. I endorse progressive web techniques, and try to learn something every day. I try to impart my knowledge as much as possible on my personal blog, callmenick.com. I love food, I surf every weekend, and I have an amazing creative partnership with fellow mischief maker Elena. Together, we run SAYSM.
Nick's articles
Backbone.js Basics: Bringing an App to Life with Events
Nick Salloum continues his tour of Backbone, looking at events as a line of communication between views and models and how this leads to more organized code
Backbone.js Basics: Models, Views, Collections and Templates
Nick Salloum reacquaints you with Backbone.js, demonstrating the key concepts and paving the way to building a scalable application with a sane code base.
Record Retrieval and Pagination in Bolt CMS
Nick goes in depth with Bolt CMS, implementing custom content types along with their pagination and single record views. You won't believe how easy it is!
CRUD (Create Read Update Delete) in a Laravel App
Nick Salloum adds CRUD functionality to a previously bootstrapped Laravel application. See how simple it is to get going with real life projects!
Bootstrapping a Laravel CRUD Project
Nick Salloum bootstraps a new Laravel CRUD project in this tutorial, laying the foundation for the next part in which CRUD features get added.
Using BoltCMS to Build a Small Business Website
Nick Salloum takes a look at BoltCMS - a new player in the CMS game - and uses it to build a sample small business website. See how!
An Introduction to the CSS will-change Property
Nick Salloum introduces the concept of browser-controlled optimizations and how we can trigger these using CSS's new will-change property.
Building a Custom Right-Click (Context) Menu with JavaScript
Nick Salloum mimics Dropbox and Gmail, building a functioning custom context menu (right-click menu) from scratch with JavaScript.
Introducing OctoberCMS – a Laravel-based CMS
OctoberCMS is a Laravel-based CMS that aims to make content management simple and user friendly. Nick explains how dead easy it is to get started with it!
Are We Ready to Use Flexbox?
Nick Salloum looks at the basics of flebox, along with a history lesson of the spec changes, and answers the all-important question: Are we ready to use it?
Easy Responsive CSS Grid Layouts: 4 Methods
Nick Salloum considers four different methods for creating easy to use, responsive, CSS grid layouts, with demos and code for all examples.
Clearing Floats: An Overview of Different clearfix Methods
Clearing floats has a long and interesting history. This post considers some old methods, along with the most recommended solution for fixing this problem.