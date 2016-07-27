20 Social Networking Sites for Business Professionals
Entrepreneur
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
This article was updated on 27th July, 2016 to modernize the list of suggestions and improve formatting.
Almost all of us use different social media networks to promote our businesses, such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. While we use these networks to connect with our future and current customers, there are also social networks that allow you to chat with other like-minded business professionals.
While LinkedIn may be the leader in social networking for professionals, there are a variety of other networks that allow for community and networking in different ways. With existing networks and new networks, there are plenty to chose from that all fit your needs and wants in finding a community of professionals to network with.
Here are 20 social networking sites for entrepreneurs, business owners, freelancers, bloggers, and other professionals that are worth looking at and joining to help your networking and promoting efforts, along with learning from other professionals.
AngelList
AngelList is a social network that connects startups with investors to help raise funding; also allows for browsing of jobs at startups.
Beyond
Beyond helps millions of professionals network with each other and find jobs to advance their careers.
➤ Beyond
Black Business Women Online
Black Business Women Online is a blog and online community for black women entrepreneurs and professionals.
Data.com Connect
Data.com Connect is an online community to share ideas, get feedback, and discuss industry best practices.
E.Factor
E.Factor is an online community paired with a virtual marketplace designed for entrepreneurs by other entrepreneurs.
➤ E.Factor
Gadball
Gadball is a LinkedIn alternative that features profile and resume creation and job searching.
➤ Gadball
Gust
Gust connects startups with a large pool of investors across the world to help raise early-stage funding.
➤ Gust
LinkedIn is a professional network that allows you to be introduced to and collaborate with other professionals.
Meetup
Meetup is a networking website for finding like-minded groups and meetup opportunities locally.
➤ Meetup
Networking for Professionals
Networking for Professionals is a business network that combines online business networking and real-life events.
➤ Networking for Professionals
Opportunity
Opportunity is a business network built around a lead generation tool that connects you to other professionals who could bring you leads, sales, and clients.
PartnerUp
PartnerUp is a Google+ community connecting small business owners and entrepreneurs.
PerfectBusiness
PerfectBusiness is a network of entrepreneurs, investors, and business experts who encourage entrepreneurship and mutual success.
Plaxo
Plaxo is an enhanced address book tool for networking and staying in contact.
➤ Plaxo
Quibb
Quibb is a social network that connects professionals through the use of business news and informed commentary.
➤ Quibb
Ryze
Ryze is a business networking community that allows users to organize themselves by interest, location, and current and past employers.
➤ Ryze
StartupNation
StartupNation is a community focused on the exchange of ideas between entrepreneurs and new and aspiring business owners.
Upspring
Upspring is a social networking site for promotion and social networking.
➤ Upspring
Viadeo
Viadeo offers social networking for professionals, mostly popular in France, but has members from around the world.
➤ Viadeo
XING is a European business network with more than 7 million members.
Do you have any other social networking sites for business that you use? Which one has worked the best for your business? Let us know in the comments.
Owner and Creative Director of January Creative in Nashville, Tennessee, Amber has been a self-employed graphic and web designer for over eight years, starting early in her collegiate career. Amber has a unique passion for not only all things design, but all things business as well. Freelancing as a student gave Amber an opportunity to write a student freelancing book, appropriately named Students Freelancing 101: A Start to Finish Course to Becoming a Student Freelancing, to help other students who want to start freelancing.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns