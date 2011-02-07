CRUD (Create Read Update Delete) in a Laravel App
By Nick Salloum,
Nick Salloum adds CRUD functionality to a previously bootstrapped Laravel application. See how simple it is to get going with real life projects!
By Tanay Pant,
Google's Material Design has gifted us a polished frontend 'design language' out of the box. Tanay looks the 5 Material Design frameworks to use in 2015.
By Tanay Pant,
Tanay Pant builds a snazzy-looking movie browser and in so doing demonstrates how to retrieve data from a remote API using AngularJS and its $http service.
By Zack Wallace,
By default, every website is accessible to the whole planet. In this article we show you how to block entire countries, with pros, cons and code samples.
By George Martsoukos,
George Martsoukos examines solutions, along with demos, for a number of different techniques for achieving responsive tables.
By Tim Slavin,
Tim Slavin explains how to code HTML email newsletters, including how to make them display well on any device, even mobile.
By John Sonmez,
John Sonmez teaches you how to create a Chrome Extension in virtually no time at all, introducing the topic in a simple and easy to follow manner.
By Bruno Skvorc,
The survey is complete and the data has been crunched - which framework is the most popular PHP framework of 2015? Tune in to find out.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
This article explores the Chart.js library, which, as the name suggests, is used to create charts.
By Jay Raj,
The options for hybrid mobile app development change on an almost weekly basis. Jay Ray shows us his favorite seven.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
This article looks at five interview exercises that are common when hiring a JavaScript developer.
By Tim Evko,
If you’re a web developer, the time will come when you may have to build a slideshow. Tim Evko explains how to build one using HTML, CSS, and jQuery.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig reviews and compares four sophisticated text editors which have become web developer favorites. Will you be tempted to try another application?
By Austin Wulf,
Austin Wulf uses a few interesting CSS tricks to create a pure CSS version of the popular hamburger icon off-screen navigation.
By Vito Tardia,
Go in depth on building a REST API from scratch, while adhering to best practices in API design. Learn how to build REST apps like a pro.
By Shaumik Daityari,
What makes Sublime Text even better is its extensibility. So, here’s a look at the plugins that make an already wonderful editor truly Sublime.
By Sandeep Panda,
This article explores Angular's $apply() function and the $digest cycle. The reader will learn when $apply() must be called manually.
By Matthew Magain,
Before learning the term “UX Designer” even existed, my design process was arrogant; my designs looked pretty but often missed the mark.
By Ian Oxley,
A walkthrough in validating a simple booking form by using the Constraint API, and keep an eye on how you can make sure your forms stay accessible too.
By Craig Buckler,
Today we look at how to use HTML5 data attributes.
By Shameer C,
In this article we’ll go through the basics of the jQuery DataTable and how to use some of the advanced features.
By Dmitri Lau,
Learning JavaScript? Here are 10 reasons why you should be using AngularJS.
By Ivaylo Gerchev,
Which front-end framework is the best - Bootstrap, BootMetro, Kickstrap? You can decide for yourself, but we'll provide you with the top ten.
By Callum Hopkins,
In this article, I will go the basic principles of MVC, a run through the definition of the pattern and a quick example of MVC in PHP.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler takes a look at 5 of the best free online wireframing applications.
By Kim,
By Sam Deering,
Changing your website styles dynamically is taking over the web! In this post I will explain how to do some simple yet effective CSS tricks using jQuery.
By Craig Buckler,
SQL JOINs are often misunderstood and one of the biggest causes of database optimization problems. This brief tutorial explains JOINs and their use in MySQL and other relational databases.
By Michael Wanyoike,
Here are ten popular JSON examples to get you going with some common everyday JSON tasks. These files contain basic JSON data sets so you can populate them with data easily.
By Sam Deering,
jQuery can be used to dynamically set the innertext or innerhtml of a web page to new content which could be text, images, hyperlinks or anything.